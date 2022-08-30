Thoughtleaders and Speakers

Tuesday, 30th August 2022 | 3:30 - 4:00 pm

About Amazon Anubhav

In an ever-changing landscape where Retail, Digital Commerce and direct-to-consumer (D2C) businesses are driving innovation, the session aims to facilitate an open and constructive dialogue with industry leaders from the Digital Commerce Domain. The focus is on identifying collaborative strategies and shared goals that will drive excellence in Customer-Centricity in the order-to-delivery experience for consumers.

Customer-Centric Supply Chains: How can ecommerce companies and supply chain partners adapt to meet the evolving expectations of customers in the retail ecommerce and D2C space? What are the key customer-centric trends to consider?
Agility and Flexibility: Discussing strategies to create fulfillment systems that are agile, scalable, and capable of responding quickly to shifts in demand and market trends.
Innovations in Last-Mile Delivery: Exploring emerging technologies and delivery solutions to optimize the last mile, reduce costs, and enhance customer experience.
Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Practices: How can supply chain companies and retailers collaborate to adopt sustainable and environmentally responsible supply chain practices?
Data-Driven Decision Making: Leveraging data and analytics to improve forecasting, demand planning, and overall delivery experience for customers
Inventory Management: Strategies for optimizing inventory levels, reducing carrying costs, and minimizing the risk of stock-outs.
Collaborative Partnerships: Identifying opportunities for collaboration and co-innovation between supply chain companies, retail ecommerce brands, and D2C businesses.
Disruption-proof Deliveries: Sharing insights on building resilient fulfillment and delivery processes capable of withstanding disruptions and ensuring business continuity.
Global Expansion: Strategies for supporting retail ecommerce and D2C companies in expanding their operations globally through efficient supply chain management. About Amazon Shipping

Thoughtleaders and Speakers

For more information, please contact

Priyanka Sodai | Mobile: +91 80531 07376 | Email: [email protected]