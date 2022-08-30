Thoughtleaders and Speakers

Customer-Centric Supply Chains:

How can ecommerce companies and supply chain partners adapt to meet the evolving expectations of customers in the retail ecommerce and D2C space? What are the key customer-centric trends to consider?

Agility and Flexibility:

Discussing strategies to create fulfillment systems that are agile, scalable, and capable of responding quickly to shifts in demand and market trends.

Innovations in Last-Mile Delivery:

Exploring emerging technologies and delivery solutions to optimize the last mile, reduce costs, and enhance customer experience.

Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Practices:

How can supply chain companies and retailers collaborate to adopt sustainable and environmentally responsible supply chain practices?

Data-Driven Decision Making:

Leveraging data and analytics to improve forecasting, demand planning, and overall delivery experience for customers

Inventory Management:

Strategies for optimizing inventory levels, reducing carrying costs, and minimizing the risk of stock-outs.

Collaborative Partnerships:

Identifying opportunities for collaboration and co-innovation between supply chain companies, retail ecommerce brands, and D2C businesses.

Disruption-proof Deliveries:

Sharing insights on building resilient fulfillment and delivery processes capable of withstanding disruptions and ensuring business continuity.

Global Expansion:

Strategies for supporting retail ecommerce and D2C companies in expanding their operations globally through efficient supply chain management.