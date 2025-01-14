Home IndiaRetailing @ NRF 2025
Latest News
NRF 2025: Sustainability strategies take centre stage
Circularity gains momentum as IKEA, Target, and Walmart showcase groundbreaking initiativesNew Delhi: Sustainability leaders from IKEA U.S., Target, and Walmart underscored the importance of...
Guess Jeans launches in India in partnership with Tata CLiQ
As part of this partnership, Tata CLiQ will be the official retailer for Guess Jeans in India, expanding its retail presence through brick-and-mortar stores...
Research
Textile & Apparel Trade 360° Report 2024 by Groyyo
PTI
The report serves as a comprehensive guide for stakeholders across the industry, from manufacturers to policymakers, charting a course toward innovation and collaborationTextile &...
‘Gender Gap in the Business Correspondent Industry: Evidence from the Field’ by PayNearby &...
The report highlights opportunities and barriers women encounter as they work towards financial independence through their business correspondents (BC) operations‘Gender Gap in the Business...