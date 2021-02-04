A full-day, all-digital event of intense knowledge, networking, and ideation on the best practices in logistics & supply chain that are transforming Retail. Experi-ence an extensive aggregation of transformative technologies, solutions, ideas and success stories shared by top-rung industry leaders and innovators. The event will also host a powerful showcase of cutting-edge technologies and innovative tools designed to help supply chain managers boost business process efficiency, predict and exceed customer expectations, reduce costs and increase profitability.
The non-stop, full-day programme will include:
• Inaugural Panel discussion
• Keynotes by Industry Leaders
• Presentations by leading supply chain, logistics, procurement & inventory management companies
• Panel discussions/ Group discussions/ One-on-ones with seasoned supply chain professionals
• Showcase of Case studies/ Success stories
DISCUSSION AREAS
• The Digitalisation of Supply Chains
• Designing Seamless, Omnichannel Supply Chains
• The Next Leaps in Big Data Analytics in Supply Chain & Logistics
• Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in Inventory Optimisation
• Future of Robotics and Automation in Logistics
• Supply Chain Innovation Centric to Retail Business Transformation
WHY YOU NEED TO ATTEND
• Connect with the biggest trends & developments in supply chain innovation
• Network with key industry influencers and leaders
• Explore powerful collaborations to drive business growth
WHO SHOULD ATTEND?
Senior executives & decision makers from following functions:
• Supply Chain Management
• Logistics Management
• Sourcing & Procurement Management
• Inventory Planning & Management
• Digital Transformation/ Business Transformation
WHY YOU NEED TO PARTNER
• Display products & solutions to a carefully edited Retail industry target group
• Develop deep understanding of customer needs and expectations
• Engage with potential customers and collaborators
• Generate focused visibility for your brand/ product/ service
Connect with us to learn more about IMAGES Retail Supply Chain Convention.
Suvir Jaggi | suvirjaggi@imagesgroup.in | +91–9611127470
Ashraf Alom | ashrafalom@imagesgroup.in | +91–9686014260
Santosh Menezes | santoshmenezes@imagesgroup.in