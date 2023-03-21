To mark the National Youth Day, The Body Shop and Young India Foundation have come together with the #WHY25 program to drive greater youth participation and representation in public life New Delhi: Ethical beauty brand The Body Shop has partnered with the Young India Foundation for the #WHY25 program to drive greater youth participation and representation in public life. On the occasion of National Youth Day celebrated across the country on 12 January, The Body Shop India and The Young India Foundation celebrated young changemakers from every walk of public life. The personalities included Sudhanshu Kaushik, 27, founder of The Young India...