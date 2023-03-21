In Focus

Barista becomes the largest coffee chain in Sri Lanka

Rajat Agrawal, chief executive officer of Barista, said the company is planning to increase its presence in Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and the Middle...

Top Stories

The Tommy Hilfiger experience in Indian...

In a freewheeling interview, veteran retailer Shailesh Chaturvedi who...

Laxman Narasimhan takes charge as the...

Laxman Narasimhan was named incoming chief executive officer on...

Fashion rentals is a complicated business:...

Anchal Saini, chief executive officer of fashion rental omnichannel...

Five global brands going big on...

After reigning online and on e-commerce, these global retail...

Tech icon of the week: Dibyendu...

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail...

Spotlight

No plans to sell Bisleri now, says Ramesh Chauhan

Veteran industrialist Ramesh Chauhan said he has...

Fashion & Lifestyle

Latest News

Food & Beverage

Globally located Indian restaurants to serve more millet...

Restaurants are expected to serve more millet flour-based dishes...

Beauty & Wellness

Renee launched 250 products in 29 months: Priyank...

The brand has launched 250 products within 29 months and has...

Bombay Shaving Company launches hair removal spray for...

The DIY product by Bombay Shaving Company is available across ecommerce...

Anveya: A D2C brand trying to find local...

With curl-centric hair care products to temporary hair colour, Anveya is...

Poll

Can Campa cola’s second innings with Reliance compete with established global brands and market-leaders like Coca Cola and Pepsi?

Leaders Ink

From better predictions to more sales

Using the right prediction-based tech tools brands can achieve...

Making it click with the Gen Z

Amit Srivastava, CEO, Smollan India on keeping up with...

How Diversified is the Customer’s Purchasing Pattern in India?

With the evolving era and developing nation, the customer...

People

Metro Brands Ltd. appoints Deepika Deepti as senior...

Deepika Deepti will work alongside leaders Farah Malik Bhanji,...

PNG Jewellers signs Madhuri Dixit as its brand...

Bollywood celeb Madhuri Dixit will feature in PNG Jewellers'...

D2C Buzz

FrimLine launches Dente91 She, a toothpaste for women

The toothpaste is crafted to address oral issues that...

D2C brand What’s up Wellness secures Rs 60 lakh funding...

Entrepreneurs and investors Aman Gupta of BoAt, Vineeta Singh...

D2C brand Nope launches its first range of smart gadgets...

With 15 brand partners and more than 370 distributors,...

CLUB SHOTS BY PRIVILEGE MEMBERSHIP CLUB

Talking to Changemeakers in Indian Retail

E-commerce

JioMart announces 3-day Craft Mela for weaver and artisan community

From 17-19 March, customers can choose from over 85,000...

HDFC Bank and Flipkart Wholesale launch co-branded credit card for...

The credit card can be used in more than...

Amazon India collaborates with IIPA to empower online shoppers

IIPA and Amazon India will explore several joint projects,...

Shopping Centres

Quest to Undergo Brand Revamp in 2023, New Consumer Experience Model to be Introduced, says Sanjeev Mehra...

The brand is also planning to redo the food and beverages section entirely with more fine-dining options, introduce...

Technology

Asus launches its 200th store in New Delhi

The new Asus store in the city to offer...

The human side of digitalization of retail

As retail becomes increasingly digital, retailers across categories are...

Amazon to integrate its logistics and SmartCommerce services with ONDC

The company stated that the integration will provide technology...

Categories

The Body Shop partners with Young India Foundation for social impact program Why25

To mark the National Youth Day, The Body Shop and Young India Foundation have come together with the #WHY25 program to drive greater youth participation and representation in public life New Delhi: Ethical beauty brand The Body Shop has partnered with the Young India Foundation for the #WHY25 program to drive greater youth participation and representation in public life. On the occasion of National Youth Day celebrated across the country on 12 January, The Body Shop India and The Young India Foundation celebrated young changemakers from every walk of public life. The personalities included Sudhanshu Kaushik, 27, founder of The Young India...

Tech platform Ace Turtle strengthens top management...

Cost reductions will be key for retailers...

Good Flippin’ Burgers ventures into Purpose-led Products...

‘At least two perfumes for every Indian’s...

Kurkure launches sub-brand Kurkure Playz

JOY Personal Care launches #JustEmpowerOne campaign for...

Research

Research

India’s Best Workplaces in Retail 2023 by RAI-Great Place...

The report elaborates on the best practices by the...
Real Estate / Shopping Centres

Retail leasing activity soars across Delhi NCR in H2...

In some areas of Delhi NCR, rental yields have...

Privilege Member Lounge

Harmanpreet Kaur joins Puma India family as brand ambassador

Harmanpreet joins Puma family comprising Virat Kohli, MC Mary Kom, Yuvraj Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Kareena Kapoor Khan,...
Case Study

Case Studies

Arvind Fashions’ data-driven digital transformation with Google Cloud

How Arvind Fashion Ltd. increased productivity and enhanced some of the existing business processes...
Case Studies

How The Man Company used Shoppable Videos to power next-gen CX

The Man Company partnered with live commerce platform Firework to reinvent its digital customer...
Case Studies

Being Omni-Channel: How Being Human became truly phygital with the help of GreenHonchos

How partnering with GreenHonchos helped Being Human successfully integrate its entire offline-online backend and...

Events

India Food Forum

India Food Forum

India Fashion Forum

India Fashion Forum

Phygital Retail Convention

Phygital Retail Convention

Middle East Retail Forum

Middle East Retail Forum

Internet Commerce Summit

Internet Commerce Summit

Shopping Centres Next

Shopping Centres Next

D2C India

D2C India

Book Store

Videos

Categories

Technology

Periscope

Shopping Centres

