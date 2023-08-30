Google News
Acquisitions by Reliance Retail in the last 4 years

From retail tech solutions to intimate wear, here are the key acquisitions by Reliance Retail since 2019
New Delhi: Reliance Retail is one of the fastest-growing retail companies, which according to Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani is the only Indian retailer in the global Top 100 and has a potential to grow.

Retail Tech Case Study: How Indian...

Menswear brand Indian Terrain successfully raised its...

Pataa: Simplifying addresses, improving deliveries

From tie up with ISRO to voice...

Reliance to take Campa Cola to...

Reliance Retail, after acquiring Campa Cola from...

Several marquee global strategic and financial...

In less than three years, valuation of...

Reliance Retail will be RIL’s fastest-growing...

Reliance Retail delivered an EBITDA of Rs17,928...

8 retail companies headed by...

These brands are not just famous because...

How ‘voice to cart’ is...

India is witnessing a voice-led revolution that...

Joom Marketplace offers a global...

Joom Marketplace, a global mobile marketplace launched...

FreshToHome fixing a broken meat...

When Freshtohome began operations in Bengaluru in...

Ikea scouting for mall space...

Ikea is looking for around 70,000 sq....

Retail with Rasul Bailay

Middle East is emerging as a hotspot for scouting retail talent for India: Swati Pandey, Unison International

Fashion & Lifestyle

The Journey of a Pioneer

A look at how Shoppers Stop has adapted itself...

Richlook opens store in Kaithal

Richlook India Pvt Ltd is sold across the country...

8 retail companies headed by women

These brands are not just famous because of...

How ‘voice to cart’ is revolutionising retail

India is witnessing a voice-led revolution that will...

Joom Marketplace offers a global window for sellers...

Joom Marketplace, a global mobile marketplace launched in...

FreshToHome fixing a broken meat market retailing in...

When Freshtohome began operations in Bengaluru in 2015,...

P&G India appoints Mukta Maheshwari as its chief marketing officer

With over 16 years of experience at P&G, Maheshwari is set to lead the company’s marketing function in India effective September 1, 2023 Mumbai: Procter...

Shiprocket fulfillment unveils three new warehouses

The largest of the 3 facilities, spanning over 2.2...

Gillette India June quarter PAT up 36% to...

Gillette India had reported a profit of Rs 67.59...

Centuary Mattress onboards badminton star P V Sindhu...

Centuary Mattress Executive Director Uttam Malani said she will...

The Journey of a Pioneer

A look at how Shoppers Stop has adapted itself...

Mamaearth’s sister brand Aqualogica crosses Rs 12.5 crore...

Aqualogica, the hydration-based skincare brand by Honasa Consumer that...

Nykaa launches two international cult beauty brands: Virtue...

Virtue is a North Carolina-based hair care brand while...

French bakery chain Paul Cafe opens outlet in...

Located at Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai, it is the first...

Third Wave Coffee opens outlet in Mumbai

Located in Chembur, it is the 19th store of...

Reliance to take Campa Cola to global markets,...

Reliance Retail, after acquiring Campa Cola from Pure Drinks...

Startup Inspiration: Flipkart founder Sachin Bansal

After having led Flipkart to its glory, Bansal started...

Getting All the Clicks Right – The Dynamics of Tata...

With a strong market presence covering practically each category...

Amazon Business announces Business Value Days from 25-31 August

The event is aimed at helping all enterprise customers...

Shoppers Stop elevates Kavindra Mishra as new CEO...

Mishra has been appointed as the executive director and...

D2C leisurewear brand Jisora eyes Rs60 crore revenue in FY2024

The D2C brand is also planning an offline foray,...

The D2C growth story

According to reports in Q2 2022, Indian D2C startups...

D2C brand Koparo onboards Mira Kapoor as brand ambassador

Mira Kapoor will help the D2C home hygiene brand...

Outlet Malls: Inevitable future of Indian Retail

Retailers cannot disregard the reality that outlet malls, positioned...

How laundromats are reinventing themselves

From adopting technology to improving efficiency and cost-effectiveness, to...

8 Best practices in e-commerce data security

Following these best practices not only protect customers but...

Forum Mall makes its debut in Kerala

Built with an investment of 700 crore, the new mall is spread over a total area of...

Retail-tech case study: Killer transformation

How KKCL maximised inventory rotations, minimised stock ageing, fine-tuned...

Tech icon of the week: Vishwajeet Singh, Salasar Balaji Logistic...

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail...

Retail Trends: 5 Companies using AI/AR tools to enhance customer...

These market leaders have managed to leverage the power...

Reliance Retail files Infra Investment Trust...

Reliance Retail plans to raise Rs 400...

TVS Supply Chain Solutions prepares for...

The company is gearing up for the...

TVS Supply Chain Solutions gets Sebi...

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of...

Mahindra Logistics reports Rs 9 cr...

It had posted Rs 13 crore net...

B2B sourcing player ProcMart plans targeted...

The Deal size/Average Ticket size would be...

Ecom Express appoints Ajay Chitkara as...

Chitkara, who is at present serving as...

Tapping into the co-branded retail...

The top four banks in India claim...

5 Secrets to building brands...

Marketing and branding experts reveal the secrets...

Kareena Kapoor Khan picks stake...

Nestled in the heart of Mumbai, Pluckk...

Five famous Indian brands with...

From Da Milano to Le Marche, these...

5 brands that achieve maximum...

These brands spend the least on...

Lavna Locks onboards Urvashi Rautela...

Lavna Locks is confident that this collaboration...

Zepto raises $200M at $1.4...

The fundraise brought in major new investors...

Vegan wellness brand Fitspire raises...

The funding round was led by the...

Colgate-Palmolive India Q1 profit up...

Its sales were up 10.8% to Rs...

Qatari fund in talks to...

The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) is “considering”...

AI startup ZYBER 365 secures...

The latest funding has earned the Web3,...

5% global minimum tax to...

The OECD said that till date, around...

‘India Retail Figures H1 2023’ by...

The report highlights real estate growth, trends, and dynamics...
‘India E-commerce Index 2023’ by Unicommerce

The report highlights the volume growth of e-commerce in...

Leap7x – AM TO PM – Liberty Shoes | Leap7X Ayushmann Khuranna Rrakul preet singh

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get latest insights, reports, analysis and intelligence delivered directly into your inbox

Retail Tech Case Study: How Indian Terrain achieved savings of Rs 6 crore

Menswear brand Indian Terrain successfully raised its sell-through rate by almost 5%, leading to...
Retail-tech case study: Killer transformation

How KKCL maximised inventory rotations, minimised stock ageing, fine-tuned business strategies reduced waste and...
Retail Tech Case Study: Italian grocer Bennet enlists Oracle to improve inventory performance

The retail chain has extended the use of Oracle Retail Cloud to improve efficiencies...

India Food Forum

India Food Forum

India Fashion Forum

India Fashion Forum

Phygital Retail Convention

Phygital Retail Convention

Middle East Retail Forum

Middle East Retail Forum

Internet Commerce Summit

Internet Commerce Summit

Shopping Centres Next

Shopping Centres Next

D2C India

D2C India

Shopping Centre News – July 2023

Images Business Of Fashion – August 2023

Images Retail – August 2023

Progressive Grocer – August 2023

