Acquisitions by Reliance Retail in the last 4 years

From retail tech solutions to intimate wear, here are the key acquisitions by Reliance Retail since 2019

New Delhi: Reliance Retail is one of the fastest-growing retail companies, which according to Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani is the only Indian retailer in the global Top 100 and has a potential to grow.