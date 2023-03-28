In Focus

View All >>

Bespoke men’s suit maker PN Rao plans a separate line, standalone stores for women

While the long-term plan is to have a separate vertical for women’s business wear, the 100-year old men’s suit specialist PN Rao will begin...

Top Stories

Coffee Day Enterprises fund diversion case:...

The company was directed to pay the fine within...

Tier 2-4 cities spent up to...

Male consumers spent 36% more money than female consumers...

Soft drinks to soaps: Reliance unveils...

Reliance has entered the personal and home care segment...

The heartbreakers: 4 retail stocks that...

These companies created a lot of hype when they...

Tech icon of the week: Dilip...

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail...

Spotlight

Coke bullish on Indian market; to continue investing through partners

The reasons for the company's bullish outlook...

Fashion & Lifestyle

Latest News

Food & Beverage

View All >>

Coffee Day Enterprises fund diversion case: Sebi imposes...

The company was directed to pay the fine within...

Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan’s new role: To work...

Narasimhan, 55, officially became the Seattle-based coffee giant's chief...

Starbucks opens third outlet in Ludhiana

The outlet is situated at Palm Walk, Sangowal, Punjab Bengaluru: Coffeehouse...

Beauty & Wellness

View All >>

Mamaearth’s parent company still in talks with Sebi...

The clarification comes after certain media reported that the company has...

D2C beauty brand Plum plans to open 100...

Plum opened its first offline store in New Delhi at Green...

Skincare brand Akihi raises Rs 1 crore in...

Akihi will use the funds to expand its product line by...

Poll

Have the rentals in malls and high streets been going up lately since most of the brands and restaurants report sales rebounding back to the prepademic levels?

Leaders Ink

View All >>

What is Active Directory and why do fashion brands need...

With the fashion industry being the fourth most-targeted sector...

From better predictions to more sales

Using the right prediction-based tech tools brands can achieve...

Making it click with the Gen Z

Amit Srivastava, CEO, Smollan India on keeping up with...

People

View All >>

Tech icon of the week: Dilip Pradhan, V...

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail...

Spencer’s Retail appoints Anuj Singh as CEO and...

Singh’s appointment follows the resignation of former chief executive...

Mars Wrigley elevates India head Kalpesh Parmar to...

Mars has roped in Tamer Kadry as the new...

D2C Buzz

View All >>

FrimLine launches Dente91 She, a toothpaste for women

The toothpaste is crafted to address oral issues that...

D2C brand What’s up Wellness secures Rs 60 lakh funding...

Entrepreneurs and investors Aman Gupta of BoAt, Vineeta Singh...

D2C brand Nope launches its first range of smart gadgets...

With 15 brand partners and more than 370 distributors,...

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get latest insights, reports, analysis and intelligence delivered directly into your inbox

CLUB SHOTS BY PRIVILEGE MEMBERSHIP CLUB

Talking to Changemeakers in Indian Retail

E-commerce

View All >>

E-commerce shopping will get more experiential, says Kumar P. Saha...

ndhgo founder Kumar P. Saha speaks about the evolution...

Amazon Business to roll out deals for MSMEs

Business customers will get 10% extra cashback across business-relevant...

Udaan plans to expand FMCG reach 6-fold to 10,000 small...

Udaan is expecting to double its business in the...

Shopping Centres

View All >>

Select Citywalk hosts Namaste Thailand Festival after 3 years

The festival provided free entry to patrons, who had the choice to order food from seven Thai...

Technology

View All >>

Nine of 10 companies lack culture, organisational structure to unlock...

It said only seven per cent of companies have...

Asus launches its 200th store in New Delhi

The new Asus store in the city to offer...

The human side of digitalization of retail

As retail becomes increasingly digital, retailers across categories are...

Categories

The Body Shop partners with Young India Foundation for social impact program Why25

To mark the National Youth Day, The Body Shop and Young India Foundation have come together with the #WHY25 program to drive greater youth participation and representation in public life New Delhi: Ethical beauty brand The Body Shop has partnered with the Young India Foundation for the #WHY25 program to drive greater youth participation and representation in public life. On the occasion of National Youth Day celebrated across the country on 12 January, The Body Shop India and The Young India Foundation celebrated young changemakers from every walk of public life. The personalities included Sudhanshu Kaushik, 27, founder of The Young India...

Tech platform Ace Turtle strengthens top management...

Cost reductions will be key for retailers...

Good Flippin’ Burgers ventures into Purpose-led Products...

‘At least two perfumes for every Indian’s...

Kurkure launches sub-brand Kurkure Playz

JOY Personal Care launches #JustEmpowerOne campaign for...

Research

Research

₹400 Bn EBITDA Opportunity With Advanced Analytics and AI...

The report highlights innovative ways in which retailers globally...
Research

India’s Best Workplaces in Retail 2023 by RAI-Great Place...

The report elaborates on the best practices by the...

Privilege Member Lounge

Fashion retailer Citykart Pvt. Ltd. opens a new store in the industrial town of Renukoot, UP

Citykart Pvt Ltd. an Indian fashion retailing company launches a new store in renukoot Uttar Pradesh the...
spot_img

Case Study

View All >>
Case Studies

Arvind Fashions’ data-driven digital transformation with Google Cloud

How Arvind Fashion Ltd. increased productivity and enhanced some of the existing business processes...
Case Studies

How The Man Company used Shoppable Videos to power next-gen CX

The Man Company partnered with live commerce platform Firework to reinvent its digital customer...
Case Studies

Being Omni-Channel: How Being Human became truly phygital with the help of GreenHonchos

How partnering with GreenHonchos helped Being Human successfully integrate its entire offline-online backend and...

Events

India Food Forum

India Food Forum

India Fashion Forum

India Fashion Forum

Phygital Retail Convention

Phygital Retail Convention

Middle East Retail Forum

Middle East Retail Forum

Internet Commerce Summit

Internet Commerce Summit

Shopping Centres Next

Shopping Centres Next

D2C India

D2C India

Book Store

View All >>

Videos

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.