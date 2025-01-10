In Focus
Retail Tracker 2024: 750+ stores opened, Rs 12,000 cr raised
The year gone by was one of expansions and fundraising for...
Quick commerce driving blue-collar employment; India...
Quick commerce companies hired over 40,000 employees...
Fashion & Lifestyle
Sanjay Ghodawat Group’s Star Localmart launches milk...
With the new initiative, customers can buy milk at...
NRAI to file complaint against Zomato, Swiggy...
Comments from Zomato and Swiggy could not be obtained...
Over 20% of our business comes from own...
How supermarket specialist Damodar Mall, Chief Executive Officer,...
We are scouting for land in Delhi and...
Shibu Philips, director, Shopping Malls Lulu Group India,...
How ‘voice to cart’ is revolutionising retail
India is witnessing a voice-led revolution that will...
Sanjay Ghodawat Group’s Star Localmart launches milk subscription service
With the new initiative, customers can buy milk at an affordable price than the maximum retail price (MRP) through a monthly subscriptionBengaluru: Star Localmart,...
NRAI to file complaint against Zomato, Swiggy over...
Comments from Zomato and Swiggy could not be obtained...
Senco Gold & Diamonds eyes over Rs 6,000...
The firm's showroom portfolio has now expanded to 170...
Banana chips brand Beyond Snack secures $8.3 million...
The fresh funds will be used to drive Beyond...
NRF’s 2024 State of Retail & the Consumer
Food & Beverage
Bigbasket signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh Government...
The partnership will enable Bigbasket to source...
Achint Setia named CEO of Snapdeal; Himanshu...
Himanshu Chakrawarti will now focus exclusively on...
Senco Gold & Diamonds eyes over Rs 6,000...
The firm's showroom portfolio has now expanded to 170...
Menswear brand Zodiac opens store in Delhi
The new outlet offers products including formal shirts, trousers,...
Korean beauty brand TIRTIR debuts offline in India...
TIRTIR products are available through select Tira stores across...
Emami to expand male grooming play with Smart...
The Kolkata-based firm has rebranded its 'Fair And Handsome'...
The Body Shop to scale up Braille integration...
Commemorating World Braille Day on 4 January, the brand...
NRAI to file complaint against Zomato, Swiggy over...
Comments from Zomato and Swiggy could not be obtained...
Naturals Ice Cream eyes scooping Rs 500 crore...
Currently, the over 40-year-old brand, operates more than 170...
Starbucks celebrates 100-store milestone in Mumbai
Mumbai has been home to many milestones for Starbucks,...
Meta tries letting Facebook Marketplace users view eBay listings as...
Meta will be launching a test that will let...
How quick commerce is shaping retail and D2C
Retail leaders discuss the impact of quick commerce on...
CCI probe order on Amazon, Flipkart: SC transfers all pending...
The CCI's probe order came after a complaint by...
Funskool India appoints K A Shabir as CEO
Shabir, who was Vice President - International Division and...
Achint Setia named CEO of Snapdeal; Himanshu Chakrawarti...
Himanshu Chakrawarti will now focus exclusively on driving growth...
Clovia eyes 50 million customers in the next 4 years
Clovia has served over five million women since...
Experiences of Tomorrow revealed at INDIA D2C SUMMIT & SHOPPING...
From presentations on the malls of tomorrow to tips...
5 ways D2C brands can leverage the power of technology
Here are the thumb rules D2C businesses should apply...
Understanding compliance issues in the nutrition sector
With demands for nutritional supplements on the rise, brands...
Home Appliances: The Made in India Advantage
How local manufacturers are redefining home appliances for Indian...
The New Mall Paradigm: Blending Entertainment, Retail, and Lifestyle
The Traditional mall concept has changed over the years....
Cantabil revamps Cantabilshop.com to enhance online shopping experience
The revamped website incorporates real-time inventory updates, enabling customers...
Govt releases draft Digital Personal Data Protection Rules without any...
The rules have spelt out a mechanism for obtaining...
Textile & Apparel Trade 360° Report...
The report serves as a comprehensive guide for stakeholders...
‘Gender Gap in the Business Correspondent...
The report highlights opportunities and barriers women encounter as...
Lakshita Presents Sitarey Festive’24 Collection
Inspired by the grandeur of Bollywood and India’s rich craftsmanship, ‘Sitarey’ takes you on a journey through luxurious handwoven fabrics, shimmering details.
Retail Tech Case Study: How Happilo improved operations, efficiency, experience across channels
When the nuts brand Happilo went omnichannel it faced several challenges. Adopting just one...
Retail tech case study: 15% rise in repeat business, 10% hike in NPS for Paradise through BI
The tech implementation also resulted in fill rates and operational efficiencies for Hyderabad-based Paradise...
Retail-tech case study: Killer transformation
How KKCL maximised inventory rotations, minimised stock ageing, fine-tuned business strategies reduced waste and...
Weekly top retail news and interview with Rahul Singh, Founder & CEO, The Beer Cafe
07:27
Blackberrys plugs lost sales with omnichannel investment, and Nielsen reports on retail convenience
04:05
Nykaa, Titan, Reliance Retail, Subway and Twitter in top Retail headlines
07:14
IPOs from Paytm & Devyani International, Prime Day results, Indian eCommerce led by domestic firms
07:01
Spencer's Retail's Conversational AI in hyperlocal grocery, and Gen Zs changing the fashion business
05:08
Softbank boosts Swiggy valuation, Euromonitor predicts jump in in-store innovation
06:52
Bestseller India's outstanding supply chain innovation and V-Mart's revival from the Covid crisis
06:51