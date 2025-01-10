Register Now
Google News
spot_img

In Focus

View All >>

Retail Tracker 2024: 750+ stores opened, Rs 12,000 cr raised

The year gone by was one of expansions and fundraising for...

Top Stories

Korean beauty brand TIRTIR debuts offline...

TIRTIR products are available through select Tira...

Quick commerce driving blue-collar employment; India...

Quick commerce companies hired over 40,000 employees...

How quick commerce is shaping retail...

Retail leaders discuss the impact of quick...

Naturals Ice Cream eyes scooping Rs...

Currently, the over 40-year-old brand, operates more...

Thermocool Appliances eyes Rs 190 cr...

The brand is considering an IPO in...

Spotlight

IR Studio

Tata Sampann has been doubling its numbers for 3-4 years: Swapnil Parhad, Tata Consumer Products Ltd.

Fashion & Lifestyle

View All >>

Sanjay Ghodawat Group’s Star Localmart launches milk...

With the new initiative, customers can buy milk at...

Retail Tracker 2024: 750+ stores opened, Rs...

The year gone by was one of expansions and...

NRAI to file complaint against Zomato, Swiggy...

Comments from Zomato and Swiggy could not be obtained...

IR Exclusive

View All >>

Over 20% of our business comes from own...

How supermarket specialist Damodar Mall, Chief Executive Officer,...

We are scouting for land in Delhi and...

Shibu Philips, director, Shopping Malls Lulu Group India,...

These 5 brands spend the least on advertising

These brands shell out the minimum for traditional...

How ‘voice to cart’ is revolutionising retail

India is witnessing a voice-led revolution that will...

Latest News

View All >>

Sanjay Ghodawat Group’s Star Localmart launches milk subscription service

With the new initiative, customers can buy milk at an affordable price than the maximum retail price (MRP) through a monthly subscriptionBengaluru: Star Localmart,...

Retail Tracker 2024: 750+ stores opened, Rs 12,000...

The year gone by was one of expansions and...

NRAI to file complaint against Zomato, Swiggy over...

Comments from Zomato and Swiggy could not be obtained...

Senco Gold & Diamonds eyes over Rs 6,000...

The firm's showroom portfolio has now expanded to 170...

Banana chips brand Beyond Snack secures $8.3 million...

The fresh funds will be used to drive Beyond...
View All >>

Beauty & Wellness

India Retail Tracker 2024_600x400
The 2025 Basket What Indian F&B brands have in mind
Smart and handsome

Beauty & Wellness

View All >>

NRF’s 2024 State of Retail & the Consumer

Food & Beverage

View All >>

Sanjay Ghodawat Group’s Star Localmart launches...

With the new initiative, customers can...

Senco Gold & Diamonds eyes over...

The firm's showroom portfolio has now...

Banana chips brand Beyond Snack secures...

The fresh funds will be used...

Latest News

View All >>

Sanjay Ghodawat Group’s Star Localmart launches milk subscription service

With the new initiative, customers can buy milk at an affordable price than the maximum retail price (MRP) through a monthly subscriptionBengaluru: Star Localmart,...

Senco Gold & Diamonds eyes over Rs...

The firm's showroom portfolio has now expanded...

Banana chips brand Beyond Snack secures $8.3...

The fresh funds will be used to...

Emami to expand male grooming play with...

The Kolkata-based firm has rebranded its 'Fair...

Bigbasket signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh Government...

The partnership will enable Bigbasket to source...

Menswear brand Zodiac opens store in Delhi

The new outlet offers products including formal...

Funskool India appoints K A Shabir as...

Shabir, who was Vice President - International...

Titan’s IRTH Bags eyes Rs 1,000 crore...

The company plans to open 100 stores...

Achint Setia named CEO of Snapdeal; Himanshu...

Himanshu Chakrawarti will now focus exclusively on...

Fashion & Lifestyle

View All >>

Senco Gold & Diamonds eyes over Rs 6,000...

The firm's showroom portfolio has now expanded to 170...

Menswear brand Zodiac opens store in Delhi

The new outlet offers products including formal shirts, trousers,...

Titan’s IRTH Bags eyes Rs 1,000 crore revenue...

The company plans to open 100 stores across the...

Beauty & Wellness

View All >>

Korean beauty brand TIRTIR debuts offline in India...

TIRTIR products are available through select Tira stores across...

Emami to expand male grooming play with Smart...

The Kolkata-based firm has rebranded its 'Fair And Handsome'...

The Body Shop to scale up Braille integration...

Commemorating World Braille Day on 4 January, the brand...

Food & Beverage

View All >>

NRAI to file complaint against Zomato, Swiggy over...

Comments from Zomato and Swiggy could not be obtained...

Naturals Ice Cream eyes scooping Rs 500 crore...

Currently, the over 40-year-old brand, operates more than 170...

Starbucks celebrates 100-store milestone in Mumbai

Mumbai has been home to many milestones for Starbucks,...

E-commerce

View All >>

Meta tries letting Facebook Marketplace users view eBay listings as...

Meta will be launching a test that will let...

How quick commerce is shaping retail and D2C

Retail leaders discuss the impact of quick commerce on...

CCI probe order on Amazon, Flipkart: SC transfers all pending...

The CCI's probe order came after a complaint by...

People

View All >>

Funskool India appoints K A Shabir as CEO

Shabir, who was Vice President - International Division and...

Achint Setia named CEO of Snapdeal; Himanshu Chakrawarti...

Himanshu Chakrawarti will now focus exclusively on driving growth...

Page Industries names Karthik Yathindra as CEO

Yathindra, who has been at Page for over nine...

D2C Buzz

View All >>

Clovia eyes 50 million customers in the next 4 years

Clovia has served over five million women since...

Experiences of Tomorrow revealed at INDIA D2C SUMMIT & SHOPPING...

From presentations on the malls of tomorrow to tips...

5 ways D2C brands can leverage the power of technology

Here are the thumb rules D2C businesses should apply...

CLUB SHOTS BY PRIVILEGE MEMBERSHIP CLUB

Talking to Changemeakers in Indian Retail

Leaders Ink

View All >>

Understanding compliance issues in the nutrition sector

With demands for nutritional supplements on the rise, brands...

Home Appliances: The Made in India Advantage

How local manufacturers are redefining home appliances for Indian...

The New Mall Paradigm: Blending Entertainment, Retail, and Lifestyle

The Traditional mall concept has changed over the years....

Shopping Centres

View All >>

Retail Tracker 2024: 750+ stores opened, Rs 12,000 cr raised

The year gone by was one of expansions and fundraising for retailIndiaRetailing Insights: The Indian retail sector in...

Technology

View All >>

Retail Tracker 2024: 750+ stores opened, Rs 12,000 cr raised

The year gone by was one of expansions and...

Cantabil revamps Cantabilshop.com to enhance online shopping experience

The revamped website incorporates real-time inventory updates, enabling customers...

Govt releases draft Digital Personal Data Protection Rules without any...

The rules have spelt out a mechanism for obtaining...

Supply Chain

View All >>

Wagh Bakri Tea to invest Rs...

The new unit will expand...

DHL Express inks pact with GJEPC...

The collaboration will help the...

Haldiram Snack to invest Rs 300...

The manufacturing plant is expected...

Raj Cooling sets up Rs 75...

Located at Naika, Kheda, the...

India’s logistics cost will come down...

Addressing an event organised by...

India emerging as destination for most...

In his keynote address at...

Marketing

View All >>

5 Fashion Brand Collabs No...

2024 has brought forth some of the...

Top Marketing Trends to watch...

Here's a deep dive into the forces...

What brands focus on during...

From ramping up supply chains to measuring...

Measuring the influencer effect

Influencer marketing has become a core part...

5 Pillars of Customer Retention

Customer experience, social media, trust, transparency and...

Why is CGI marketing gaining...

Effectiveness, engagement and novelty are some of...

Finance and Funding

View All >>

Founders, market are key for D2C investors

Investors and brands across the retail landscape...

Financing platform Velocity announces ₹400...

The capital will help D2C brands prepare...

Govt announces to remove angel...

Angel tax refers to the income tax...

G.O.A.T – a house of...

The company is looking to use these...

Category selection is core to...

Co-founders of Prath Ventures shed light on...

Purplle group raises Rs 1,000...

Founded in 2012, Purplle has granted ESOPs...

Research

Research

Textile & Apparel Trade 360° Report...

The report serves as a comprehensive guide for stakeholders...
Research

‘Gender Gap in the Business Correspondent...

The report highlights opportunities and barriers women encounter as...

Video Booth

Lakshita Presents Sitarey Festive’24 Collection

Inspired by the grandeur of Bollywood and India’s rich craftsmanship, ‘Sitarey’ takes you on a journey through luxurious handwoven fabrics, shimmering details.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get latest insights, reports, analysis and intelligence delivered directly into your inbox

Case Study

View All >>
Case Studies

Retail Tech Case Study: How Happilo improved operations, efficiency, experience across channels

When the nuts brand Happilo went omnichannel it faced several challenges. Adopting just one...
Case Studies

Retail tech case study: 15% rise in repeat business, 10% hike in NPS for Paradise through BI

The tech implementation also resulted in fill rates and operational efficiencies for Hyderabad-based Paradise...
Case Studies

Retail-tech case study: Killer transformation

How KKCL maximised inventory rotations, minimised stock ageing, fine-tuned business strategies reduced waste and...

Case Study

View All >>

Tru Hair & Skin X VasyERP

Charmacy Milano X Nitro

Clinikally X Zippee

Happilo X Queuebuster

Reliance Retail x ChatBot

Paradise Biriyani

Events

Book Store

Images Business Of Fashion – November 2024

Images Retail – November 2024

Progressive Grocer – October 2024

Videos

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In