Retail with Rasul Bailay
Akhilesh Prasad: Reliance Retail now has big plans for apparel wholesale, targeting mom-and-pops
Reliance has started a B2B2C pilot in Pondicherry to provide the entire backend for mom-and-pops including product assortment, logistics, store design, data analytics and customer service among a host of other services that the company will soon take nationwide, Akhilesh Prasad, President and chief executive officer – Fashion and Lifestyle, Reliance Retail told Rasul Bailay…
Spotlight
The Store
IR Exclusive
Latest News
Beauty & Wellness
Food & Beverage
Leaders Ink
People
D2C Buzz
E-commerce
Shopping Centres
Technology
Video Booth
Videos
Weekly top retail news and interview with Rahul Singh, Founder & CEO, The Beer Cafe
07:27
Blackberrys plugs lost sales with omnichannel investment, and Nielsen reports on retail convenience
04:05
Nykaa, Titan, Reliance Retail, Subway and Twitter in top Retail headlines
07:14
IPOs from Paytm & Devyani International, Prime Day results, Indian eCommerce led by domestic firms
07:01
Spencer's Retail's Conversational AI in hyperlocal grocery, and Gen Zs changing the fashion business
05:08
Softbank boosts Swiggy valuation, Euromonitor predicts jump in in-store innovation
06:52
Bestseller India's outstanding supply chain innovation and V-Mart's revival from the Covid crisis
06:51