Retail leasing grows 24% to 2.87 million sq. ft. in January-June 2023, supply jumps 148%: Report

Retail space supplies jumped massively as mall completions rose 8 per cent on a half-yearly basis during the first six months of the year Mumbai: Led...

5 successful brands that spend...

These brands shell out the minimum for...

Tech icon of the week: Vikram...

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s...

Tech icon of the week: Vijay...

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s...

Good Indian: A sustainable D2C brand...

By Karan Nangia The environmental and social cost...

Digital Twins to Reshape Retail Business...

Digital twin technology will act as a...

8 retail companies headed by...

These brands are not just famous because...

How ‘voice to cart’ is...

India is witnessing a voice-led revolution that...

Joom Marketplace offers a global...

Joom Marketplace, a global mobile marketplace launched...

FreshToHome fixing a broken meat...

When Freshtohome began operations in Bengaluru in...

Ikea scouting for mall space...

Ikea is looking for around 70,000 sq....

We crossed 1 crore footfall last year, and are targeting 20% growth this year: Harsh Bansal of Unity Group

Babycare brand FirstCry opens outlet in Rajasthan

The latest FirstCry outlet is located in the Pali...

Indians may soon be able to shop...

The government's goal is to take the domestic technical...

Case Study: How Apparel Group India managed...

In addition to growth in sales, the Apparel Group...

Embracing the In-Store Digital Future: Essential Strategies for Modernizing Brick-and-Mortar Retail

The Omni-channel Retail – Creating a Seamless Customer Experience

Gifting brand Archies partners with beauty and wellness...

The partnership aims to provide optimal product awareness and...

Tamannaah Bhatia is the face of VLCC’s new...

Tamannaah Bhatia featured in VLCC’s latest brand campaign which...

New beauty brand O&O Beauty enters the market

The brand launched a makeup range encompassing blushes, serum...

Starbucks opens outlet in Vapi

Spread across 1,550 sq. ft, the Starbucks outlet is...

Coffee Day Enterprises shares nosedives over 19%

During the day, Coffee Day Enterprises' stock crashed 20%...

Swiggy announces 2nd tranche of $50 million ESOP...

In 2021, Swiggy committed to a 2 year ESOP...

Amazon Business records 56% YoY growth during Prime Day

Amazon claimed to have registered a strong growth in...

7 areas every eCommerce business should focus on

eCommerce is an extremely competitive space. Paying attention to...

Consumers spent $6.4 billion on first day of Amazon Prime...

This represents a 5.96% growth year-over-year (YoY) for Amazon...

Pallavi Mohadikar is jewellery brand Palmonas’ new co-founder...

In her new role, Mohadikar will drive business expansion...

Tech icon of the week: Vikram Idnani of...

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail...

Tech icon of the week: Vijay Varshney, Smollan...

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail...

The D2C growth story

According to reports in Q2 2022, Indian D2C startups...

D2C brand Koparo onboards Mira Kapoor as brand ambassador

Mira Kapoor will help the D2C home hygiene brand...

India D2C Summit & Awards 2023 Honours Trailblazing Brands and...

House of Chikankari, Plum Goodness, Accessorize London, Lavie...

Devil is in the data

Data-driven retail management can empower brands to optimize operations,...

How generative AI can help retailers achieve better personalisation

With its conversational capabilities, generative AI can help retailers...

How barcodes, QR Codes and RFIDs are revolutionizing retail

Reduced inventory errors, increased accuracy, improved supply chain visibility,...

Lulu Mall Lucknow hosts 2023 ICC World Cup trophy tour

Activities around the tour included interactive displays showcasing the history of cricket, photo opportunities with the real ICC...

Digital Twins to Reshape Retail Business by 2035

Digital twin technology will act as a critical enabler...

Lulu Group unveils Kerala’s first AR billboard in Thiruvananthapuram

The 40 ft X 15 ft life-sized billboard is located near...

‘Retail in the metaverse: Ready, set, engage’ by Brillio

The report elaborates on how metaverse-related technologies are reshaping...

TVS Supply Chain Solutions gets Sebi...

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of...

Mahindra Logistics reports Rs 9 cr...

It had posted Rs 13 crore net...

B2B sourcing player ProcMart plans targeted...

The Deal size/Average Ticket size would be...

Ecom Express appoints Ajay Chitkara as...

Chitkara, who is at present serving as...

DTDC sets up super hub in...

Spread over 1,75,000 square feet of space...

FM Logistic plans $20 million investment...

This investment which is to be made...

5 successful brands that...

These brands shell out the minimum for...

Fastrack Smart onboards Ranveer Singh...

With the association with Singh, the retailer...

Voyage Eyewear collaborates with actor...

During the 3-month partnership, both parties will...

How Indian retail industry celebrated...

From Yogathons to special offers, here’s a quick...

Malabar Gold & Diamonds ropes...

Signing NTR Jr, who starred in RRR,...

Top five virtual fashion influencers...

Meet the top five fictional, computer-generated influencers...

5% global minimum tax to...

The OECD said that till date, around...

Reliance Retail to reduce share...

This capital reduction plan will make Reliance...

Google investing $10 billion in...

Pichai met Prime Minister Modi here and...

Surviving Financial crunch: The power...

By implementing strong financial and operational management...

PE firm Carlyle offloads entire...

Carlyle through its special-purpose vehicle CA Swift...

B2B managed marketplace The Yarn...

The investment was led by the Rajiv...

‘Retail in the metaverse: Ready, set,...

The report elaborates on how metaverse-related technologies are reshaping...
‘Democratising Digital Commerce in India’ by...

The report explores the potential for rapid growth in...

JadeBlue Presents A Wedding Story
Rock & amp; Roll Weddings starring Siddhant Chaturvedi. Bringing in a new wedding cool with JadeBlue.

Case Study: How Apparel Group India managed to grow its e-commerce sales by 30%

In addition to growth in sales, the Apparel Group was also able to achieve...
Case Studies

How Singapore’s Singtel reinvented its stores

The story of Singtel’s omnichannel reinvention through its portable unmanned store concept Unboxed, which...
Case Studies

The O2O transition of Lenskart: A Case Study

How the eyewear retailer Lenskart transitioned from an online-only model to an online+offline model...

