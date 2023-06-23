Amitabh Suri: Kidswear is a Rs 150 crore business for US Polo Assn.

Amitabh Suri, Chief Executive Officer, USPA (Arvind Brands Ltd.) speaks to Rasul Bailay, Group Managing Editor, Images Group about the brand’s category play and about being a significant contributor to the Arvind Fashions bottomline. All this and more in the second episode of ‘Retail with Rasul Bailay’, a weekly show featuring exclusive interactions with industry leaders….