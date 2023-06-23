Retail with Rasul Bailay
Amitabh Suri: Kidswear is a Rs 150 crore business for US Polo Assn.
Amitabh Suri, Chief Executive Officer, USPA (Arvind Brands Ltd.) speaks to Rasul Bailay, Group Managing Editor, Images Group about the brand’s category play and about being a significant contributor to the Arvind Fashions bottomline. All this and more in the second episode of ‘Retail with Rasul Bailay’, a weekly show featuring exclusive interactions with industry leaders….
IR Exclusive
Latest News
Beauty & Wellness
Food & Beverage
E-commerce
People
D2C Buzz
Leaders Ink
Shopping Centres
Technology
Video Booth
Serenity, stability, inspiration, wisdom & sustainability are at the core of what we call “Blue Nation”....
Videos
Weekly top retail news and interview with Rahul Singh, Founder & CEO, The Beer Cafe
07:27
Blackberrys plugs lost sales with omnichannel investment, and Nielsen reports on retail convenience
04:05
Nykaa, Titan, Reliance Retail, Subway and Twitter in top Retail headlines
07:14
IPOs from Paytm & Devyani International, Prime Day results, Indian eCommerce led by domestic firms
07:01
Spencer's Retail's Conversational AI in hyperlocal grocery, and Gen Zs changing the fashion business
05:08
Softbank boosts Swiggy valuation, Euromonitor predicts jump in in-store innovation
06:52
Bestseller India's outstanding supply chain innovation and V-Mart's revival from the Covid crisis
06:51