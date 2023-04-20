In Focus

Uniqlo to test new prototype roadside store at Maebashi, Japan

The new roadside store of Uniqlo in Maebashi will be a prototype of upcoming global stores New Delhi: Uniqlo, Asia’s largest fashion brand, said it will open a new store...

We will soon place Yummiez in international markets:...

Mohit Marwaha, AVP, Yummiez, Godrej Tyson Foods,...

What’s inside Apple Saket, the iPhone maker’s second...

Spread across 8,000 sq. ft Apple Saket...

Israeli luxury brand Eli Bitton to expand in...

The brand plans to collaborate with designers...

L’Oreal makes strategic investment in DSG Consumer Partners

Through this investment, L'Oreal will support early-stage...

Lulu Fashion Week 2023 to begin later this...

The event is presented by US clothing...

Apple opens first store in Delhi; CEO Tim Cook welcomes...

The Apple Saket store in Delhi is...

The Store | Season 2 | Episode 01

Fashion & Lifestyle

lululemon introduces first renewably sourced, plant-based nylon...

The innovation is an example of the brand’s Be...

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) announces...

ABFRL has launched the initiative to identify and encourage...

Tanishq unveils Chola-inspired collectible coins for Akshaya...

The limited edition coins named Nataraj Nanayam, Vetriyin Kaarigai...

Israeli luxury brand Eli Bitton to expand...

The brand plans to collaborate with designers and other...

British fresh food chain Pret A Manger to open its first store in...

Pret A Manger will open the doors of its first store at Maker Maxity, Mumbai on 21 April 2203. It will...

Spectrum Metro, Noida onboards leading brands

The Noida high street has leased space to several...

Zomato says most of strike-hit Blinkit stores resume...

Blinkit, formerly known as Grofers India, was acquired last...

Apple CEO Tim Cook meets PM, says committed...

Looking to replicate what China did to Apple's business...

British fresh food chain Pret A Manger to...

Pret A Manger will open the doors of its...

Delhi govt denies renewal of sales licence to...

Pernod Ricard India, which owns brands such as Royal...

Baskin Robbins to launch 4-6 stores every year...

The company is also targeting an addition of 100-plus...

Beauty brand Plum Goodness opens its first store...

The latest Plum Goodness store, situated at Amanora Mall, will be...

Lakme Lever launches first flagship Lakme Salon in...

The salon is spread across 2500 sq ft of retail space...

Beauty brand Plum opens outlet in Surat

The new outlet is a part of the brand’s expansion plans...

Is Metaverse here to stay or will it vanish like the Magic Mirrors?

Why are customers shifting from brick and mortar to hybrid...

Major reasons for the shift from offline to online...

5 qualities that make retail a great place to work

Employee experience, impartiality, a high-trust environment, effective leadership and...

The evolution of kids’ luxury clothing in India

How kidswear in India has evolved from functional to...

Gaining domain knowledge was my biggest challenge: Nadeemahmed...

Ahmedabad-based Nadeemahmed D. Jafri, the founder and Chief Mentor...

Tech icon of the week: Kiran Komatla, Restaurant...

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail...

Fashion Brand Icons: Abhishek Ganguly

IndiaRetailing brings you a series in which we highlight...

Sparkling water brand Polka Pop raises an undisclosed amount in...

The company plans to use the funds to target...

Personal care brand Herby Angel plans 5X distribution expansion in...

The retailer is targeting to expand its network to...

Modicare Ltd. witnesses exponential sales in Karnataka

The sales growth is driven by the company’s 10-lakh...

E-commerce platform ShopClues.com partners with Technix Electronics

As part of this tie-up, ShopClues.com will expand its...

Shiprocket forms alliance with BillDesk to power payments for its...

Through this partnership, Shiprocket will provide its merchants with...

Kinu Baby forays into e-commerce space

The company has launched its range on Amazon, Flipkart,...

Spectrum Metro, Noida onboards leading brands

The Noida high street has leased space to several popular brands including Reliance Digital, Reliance Trends, Uni...

A case for using DevOps in retail

DevOps in retail has the power to identify transformation...

How technology is unlocking informal sector growth in Africa and...

The report elaborates on how technology is improving informal...

Bakery chain Monginis to harness the power of ONDC with...

With the help of the retail management platform nStore,...

The Body Shop partners with Young India Foundation for social impact program Why25

To mark the National Youth Day, The Body Shop and Young India Foundation have come together with the #WHY25 program to drive greater youth participation and representation in public life New Delhi: Ethical beauty brand The Body Shop has partnered with the Young India Foundation for the #WHY25 program to drive greater youth participation and representation in public life. On the occasion of National Youth Day celebrated across the country on 12 January, The Body Shop India and The Young India Foundation celebrated young changemakers from every walk of public life. The personalities included Sudhanshu Kaushik, 27, founder of The Young India...

Tech platform Ace Turtle strengthens top management...

Cost reductions will be key for retailers...

Good Flippin’ Burgers ventures into Purpose-led Products...

‘At least two perfumes for every Indian’s...

Kurkure launches sub-brand Kurkure Playz

JOY Personal Care launches #JustEmpowerOne campaign for...

How technology is unlocking informal sector growth in Africa...

The report elaborates on how technology is improving informal...
₹400 Bn EBITDA Opportunity With Advanced Analytics and AI...

The report highlights innovative ways in which retailers globally...

More Retail I More Customer stumps Footwear Salesman

The O2O transition of Lenskart: A Case Study

How the eyewear retailer Lenskart transitioned from an online-only model to an online+offline model...
Arvind Fashions’ data-driven digital transformation with Google Cloud

How Arvind Fashion Ltd. increased productivity and enhanced some of the existing business processes...
How The Man Company used Shoppable Videos to power next-gen CX

The Man Company partnered with live commerce platform Firework to reinvent its digital customer...

