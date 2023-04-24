In Focus

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan launches his first fashion brand, D’yavol

D’yavol will offer a wide range of products across fashion, beverages, and exclusive experiential events Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan recently launched his fashion and lifestyle brand D’yavol in partnership with the Belgian drink and brewing...

Top Stories

Shopping mall operators’ revenue may...

The revenue growth will be driven by...

Ikea scouting for mall space...

Ikea is looking for around 70,000 sq....

Tech icon of the week:...

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s...

Winning Brand-Retailer Parternships: Coca-Cola and...

10 outstanding success stories of collaboration exemplifying...

Fashion brand icons: Amrish Prakash...

IndiaRetailing brings you a series in which...

Spotlight

Nykaa brings in fresh talent and experience at the top

Nykaa has appointed new leaders across different...

The Store

The Store | Season 2, Episode 2

A case for using DevOps in retail

DevOps in retail has the power to identify transformation...

Digitization in Retail: Enabling transformation for a better...

The winning way forward for physical retail owners is...

Fashion & Lifestyle

Amazon Fashion launches India’s first Gen-Z Next...

The new Next Gen Store on Amazon will be...

Myntra onboards UK-based Fashion brand Next

Next will offer over 500 SKUs from the men's...

H&M opens third outlet in Indore

The latest outlet of the Swedish brand H&M is...

Fashion brand icons: Amrish Prakash Kumar

IndiaRetailing brings you a series in which we highlight...

IR Exclusive

Game-changing marketing strategies that redefined...

Innovative marketing strategies that helped Redbull, Domino’s,...

2023 could be heavy on...

These companies from the retail ecosystem are...

Will Reliance’s relaunch of Campa...

While there are a lot of odds...

Rollercoaster ride of four retail...

These companies created a lot of hype...

Latest News

IPL team RR signs partnership for co-branded chips with TagZ

IPL team Rajasthan Royals (RR) has signed chips brand TagZ as an official licensee to launch co-branded snack packs on quick...

KSH Logistics partners with 3ev Industries and 3eco...

The partnership will integrate sustainable logistics solutions into KSH...

Amazon Fashion launches India’s first Gen-Z Next Gen...

The new Next Gen Store on Amazon will be...

Zoca Cafe opens its biggest outlet in Noida...

Spread across 3,500 sq. ft., the outlet is the...

Myntra onboards UK-based Fashion brand Next

Next will offer over 500 SKUs from the men's...

Food & Beverage

Winning Brand-Retailer Parternships: Coca-Cola and Le Marche

10 outstanding success stories of collaboration exemplifying...

Health shake brand Happy Ratio enters Select...

The Happy Ratio Shakes kiosk is on...

Reliance to open UK-based Pret A Manger’s...

Pret A Manger will open the doors...

Beauty & Wellness

Tiger Shroff’s Prowl to launch sports supplements with...

Tiger Shroff’s active lifestyle brand Prowl will launch a range of...

ITC Engage launches Engage Intense with Shubman Gill...

Cricketer Shubhman Gill will be the face of the new men’s...

Beauty brand Plum Goodness opens its first store...

The latest Plum Goodness store, situated at Amanora Mall, will be...

Fashion & Lifestyle

Amazon Fashion launches India’s first Gen-Z Next Gen...

The new Next Gen Store on Amazon will be...

Myntra onboards UK-based Fashion brand Next

Next will offer over 500 SKUs from the men's...

H&M opens third outlet in Indore

The latest outlet of the Swedish brand H&M is...

Leaders Ink

Why are customers shifting from brick and mortar to hybrid...

Major reasons for the shift from offline to online...

5 qualities that make retail a great place to work

Employee experience, impartiality, a high-trust environment, effective leadership and...

The evolution of kids’ luxury clothing in India

How kidswear in India has evolved from functional to...

People

Nykaa brings in fresh talent and experience at...

Nykaa has appointed new leaders across different departments such...

Tech icon of the week: Jitender Verma, Inox

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail...

Fashion brand icons: Amrish Prakash Kumar

IndiaRetailing brings you a series in which we highlight...

D2C Buzz

Sparkling water brand Polka Pop raises an undisclosed amount in...

The company plans to use the funds to target...

Personal care brand Herby Angel plans 5X distribution expansion in...

The retailer is targeting to expand its network to...

Modicare Ltd. witnesses exponential sales in Karnataka

The sales growth is driven by the company’s 10-lakh...

E-commerce

E-commerce platform ShopClues.com partners with Technix Electronics

As part of this tie-up, ShopClues.com will expand its...

Shiprocket forms alliance with BillDesk to power payments for its...

Through this partnership, Shiprocket will provide its merchants with...

Kinu Baby forays into e-commerce space

The company has launched its range on Amazon, Flipkart,...

Shopping Centres

Shopping mall operators’ revenue may rise 7-9% this fiscal: Report

The revenue growth will be driven by strong retail consumption and improved rentals in their properties New Delhi:...

Technology

A case for using DevOps in retail

DevOps in retail has the power to identify transformation...

How technology is unlocking informal sector growth in Africa and...

The report elaborates on how technology is improving informal...

Bakery chain Monginis to harness the power of ONDC with...

With the help of the retail management platform nStore,...

Categories

The Body Shop partners with Young India Foundation for social impact program Why25

To mark the National Youth Day, The Body Shop and Young India Foundation have come together with the #WHY25 program to drive greater youth participation and representation in public life New Delhi: Ethical beauty brand The Body Shop has partnered with the Young India Foundation for the #WHY25 program to drive greater youth participation and representation in public life. On the occasion of National Youth Day celebrated across the country on 12 January, The Body Shop India and The Young India Foundation celebrated young changemakers from every walk of public life. The personalities included Sudhanshu Kaushik, 27, founder of The Young India...

Tech platform Ace Turtle strengthens top management...

Cost reductions will be key for retailers...

Good Flippin’ Burgers ventures into Purpose-led Products...

‘At least two perfumes for every Indian’s...

Kurkure launches sub-brand Kurkure Playz

JOY Personal Care launches #JustEmpowerOne campaign for...

Research

Research

‘Voices from India: How will people live, work and...

The report elaborates on how people will live, work...
Research

How technology is unlocking informal sector growth in Africa...

The report elaborates on how technology is improving informal...

Video Booth

More Retail I More Customer stumps Footwear Salesman

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan launches his first fashion brand, D’yavol

D’yavol will offer a wide range of products across fashion, beverages, and exclusive experiential events Mumbai: Bollywood actor...
Case Study

Case Studies

The O2O transition of Lenskart: A Case Study

How the eyewear retailer Lenskart transitioned from an online-only model to an online+offline model...
Case Studies

Arvind Fashions’ data-driven digital transformation with Google Cloud

How Arvind Fashion Ltd. increased productivity and enhanced some of the existing business processes...
Case Studies

How The Man Company used Shoppable Videos to power next-gen CX

The Man Company partnered with live commerce platform Firework to reinvent its digital customer...

Events

India Food Forum

India Food Forum

India Fashion Forum

India Fashion Forum

Phygital Retail Convention

Phygital Retail Convention

Middle East Retail Forum

Middle East Retail Forum

Internet Commerce Summit

Internet Commerce Summit

Shopping Centres Next

Shopping Centres Next

D2C India

D2C India

Book Store

Videos

Categories

Technology

Periscope

Shopping Centres

