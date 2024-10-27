3 Key learnings
- Adaptability and agility
- Strategic thinking and planning
- Continuous learning and innovation
Career History
- Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd.
Head of E-commerce & Omnichannel
Dec 2019 – present
- Snapdeal
Senior Category Manager
Apr 2015 – Dec 2019
- Yebhi.com
Senior Merchandiser
Feb 2011- Feb 2012
- Treadstone Ltd.
Merchandiser
Apr 2010 – Apr 2011
Key implementations in the last two years
- Personalisation campaigns
- Marketing automation
- Content marketing optimisation
- Customer Relationship
- Management (CRM)
- Social media management
- AI-powered chatbots
- Data analytics and insights
Impact of the implementation
- Enhanced customer experience
- Improved engagement and interaction
- Increased sales and conversions
- Data-driven decision making
- Operational efficiency and scalability
- Measurable results and ROI
5 Game-changing technologies
- Personalised Marketing
- Omnichannel Marketing Integration
- Voice Search Optimisation
- Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)
- Predictive Analytics and Machine Learning
Omnichannel Mantras
- Embracing innovation is essential for staying competitive and relevant
- Integrity forms the foundation of trust and credibility in business relationships
- Beyond financial success, creating meaningful impact and value for all
Monte Carlo
Monte Carlo is an Indian Fashion brand founded in 1949 in Ludhiana, Punjab as a hosiery and textile company. In 1984, the brand started its operations as a clothing brand. Today, it has more than 200 exclusive outlets in the country.
