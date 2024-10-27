Register Now
3 Key learnings
  • Adaptability and agility
  • Strategic thinking and planning
  • Continuous learning and innovation
Career History
  • Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd.

    Head of E-commerce & Omnichannel

    Dec 2019 – present

  • Snapdeal

    Senior Category Manager

    Apr 2015 – Dec 2019

  • Yebhi.com

    Senior Merchandiser

    Feb 2011- Feb 2012

  • Treadstone Ltd.


    Merchandiser

    Apr 2010 – Apr 2011

Key implementations in the last two years
  • Personalisation campaigns
  • Marketing automation
  • Content marketing optimisation
  • Customer Relationship
  • Management (CRM)
  • Social media management
  • AI-powered chatbots
  • Data analytics and insights
Impact of the implementation
  • Enhanced customer experience
  • Improved engagement and interaction
  • Increased sales and conversions
  • Data-driven decision making
  • Operational efficiency and scalability
  • Measurable results and ROI
5 Game-changing technologies
  • Personalised Marketing
  • Omnichannel Marketing Integration
  • Voice Search Optimisation
  • Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)
  • Predictive Analytics and Machine Learning
Omnichannel Mantras
  • Embracing innovation is essential for staying competitive and relevant
  • Integrity forms the foundation of trust and credibility in business relationships
  • Beyond financial success, creating meaningful impact and value for all
Monte Carlo

Monte Carlo is an Indian Fashion brand founded in 1949 in Ludhiana, Punjab as a hosiery and textile company. In 1984, the brand started its operations as a clothing brand. Today, it has more than 200 exclusive outlets in the country.

About ETP

ETP Group is a leading Unified Commerce Solutions company with a 35-year track record of delivering top-of-the-line retail technology products across 24 countries in Asia Pacific. ETP's strength lies in its ability to provide robust and innovative retail solutions built with the latest technology, architecture, and design. ETP's comprehensive suite encompasses a broad spectrum of retail needs, from omni-channel POS and retail store operations, CRM and loyalty management to unified promotions, inventory management, order management systems, product information management, and seamless integration with marketplaces and e-commerce platforms. .

Technology

