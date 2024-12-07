Key Campaigns/MarTech Implementations in the Last 2 Years
- Introduced Activated Nuts and Pre-soaked Nuts first of their kind in India.
- Partnered with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and FMCG veteran K.S. Narayanan as brand ambassadors.
- Focused on driving growth in General Trade.
Impact of These Implementations
- Trust Factor & Brand Recall:
The partnership with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor instantly built trust in the brand, enhanced recall, and opened distribution channels.
- Innovation Leadership:
The introduction of Activated Nuts positioned ProV Foods as an innovative brand and boosted growth in this product category.
- Stability Through General Trade:
General trade growth ensured stable sales while enhancing brand recall among consumers.
3 Key Learnings
- Sustainable Growth:
Growth does not need to come at the expense of the bottom line—at least not for extended periods.
- Balanced Planning:
Long-term goals provide direction, but achieving them requires robust short-term plans and integrated team efforts.
- Consumer-Centric Focus:
Understanding consumer needs should guide SKU development and processes to create impactful products.
Career History
- Proventus Agrocom Ltd.
Chief Operating Officer (Nov 2015 – Present)
- Aster Commodities DMCC – Edelweiss Financial Services
Senior Vice President (Apr 2015 – Oct 2015)
- Vice President (Apr 2014 – Apr 2015)
- Assistant Vice President (Apr 2013 – Apr 2014)
- Senior Manager (Apr 2011 – Apr 2013)
- Manager (Aug 2009 – Mar 2011)
- Associate (May 2008 – Aug 2009)
- Junior Associate (May 2006 – Apr 2008)
Top Marketing Strategies Aided by Technology
- AI-Generated Content:
Enhanced social media presence with rapid AI-driven content creation.
- Pan-India Reach:Expanded e-commerce footprint supported by efficient logistics and AI-enabled big data analytics.
- Food Processing Quality Assurance:Ensured traceability and quality through digital enhancements and advanced “Made in India” machinery.
Business Mantra
- “Innovate within the classics.”
Instead of chasing category creation, prioritize consumer satisfaction and relentless innovation to breathe new life into age-old markets. By staying true to consumer needs and consistently pushing boundaries, success becomes inevitable, even in the most established categories.
About ProV Foods
ProV Foods is an integrated commodities conglomerate aiming to become one of India’s leading brands for dry fruits and staples. Under its ProV Foods banner, Proventus offers a variety of premium dry fruits, nuts, seeds, berries, and more.
