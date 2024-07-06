Key Implementations in the last 2 years
- Implemented end-to-end supply chain tracking at Pepe Jeans India
- Central Data warehouse and critical reporting dashboard
- Responsive omnichannel strategy
Impact of the Implementation
- Better customer experience through reducing stockouts and shortening the delivery lead time
- Data-based decision-making through analytics and insights
3 Key Learnings
- Be curious, listen and always be open to learning
- Have the courage to handle failure and make it a learning process
- Disproportionately invest in developing digital and analytics skills across the organisation
Career History
- Pepe Jeans India Ltd.
Director – Transformation – Jan 2023 – present
- More Retail Ltd.
Chief Supply Chain Officer Nov 2020 – Dec 2022
- Fonterra Future Dairy Pvt. Ltd.
Chief Supply Chain Officer Dec 2017 – Jun 2020
- Fonterra Brands – Southeast Asia
Integrated Supply Chain Director May 2014 – Jan 2017
- Madura Fashion & Lifestyle
Sr. VP – Sourcing & Supply Chain July 2011 – May 2014
- Dal-Tile Corporation
Business Program Manager, Texas (Sep 2006 – Aug 2011)
- Infosys Technologies
Senior Consultant – Retail Jul 2004 – Mar 2006
- Arvind Brands Ltd.
Business Manager Apr 2003 – Jul 2004
- Madura Garments
Group Supply Chain Manager Jan 1999 – Jan 2003
2 Game-Changing Technologies
- AI & ML
- Blockchain & Advanced robotics
Tech Mantra
Put user experience at the core of the tech program. Think outside in. Keep it simple by removing unnecessary complexity. Deep, clear thinking leads to simplicity. Keep experimenting.
Pepe Jeans London
Owned by Spanish global fashion group AWWG, and incorporated in Portobello, London, United Kingdom in 1973, Pepe Jeans London is the second leading brand in the premium denim space. The premium denim space is led by US-based jeans manufacturing brand Levi’s. Pepe Jeans London also owns brands such as Hackett and Fashionable. It is also the licensed distributor for Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein in Spain and Portugal. The brand Pepe Jeans London has been present in India since 1988.
About ETP
ETP Group is a leading Unified Commerce Solutions company with a 35-year track record of delivering top-of-the-line retail technology products across 24 countries in Asia Pacific. ETP's strength lies in its ability to provide robust and innovative retail solutions built with the latest technology, architecture, and design. ETP's comprehensive suite encompasses a broad spectrum of retail needs, from omni-channel POS and retail store operations, CRM and loyalty management to unified promotions, inventory management, order management systems, product information management, and seamless integration with marketplaces and e-commerce platforms. .