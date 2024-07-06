Satish Karunakaran

Director – Transformation

Pepe Jeans India Ltd.

With over 20 years of experience as a Chief Supply Chain Officer, Satish Karunakaran has led transformative initiatives in Supply Chain strategy and operations across fashion, apparel, retail, and FMCG sectors. His expertise spans regions including India, the USA, and South Asia, where he has delivered signiȱ cant value through end-to-end supply chain transformations.Currently, as the leader of digital transformation strategy and execution at Pepe Jeans India, Satish identifies and implements impactful opportunities to maximize business value through technological interventions. Having developed and implemented supply chain strategies for startups (Fonterra Future Dairy) and mid to large-sized companies (Aditya Birla Fashion Retail, More Retail), Satish has a proven track record of success.In his previous roles, Satish has led complex, multi-geography projects such as Distribution Network Optimization (DNO), Integrated Work Systems (IWS) implementations, and warehouse automation projects. Passionate about lifelong learning, Satish is deeply engaged in exploring new and disruptive technology trends such as Big Data, Advanced Analytics, IoT, and AI/ML, leveraging them as catalysts for unprecedented transformation in supply chain operations. He is recognized as a thought leader in leveraging these technology enablers to drive innovation in supply chain management.