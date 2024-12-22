Key Campaigns/MarTech Implementations in the Last 2 Years
- R|Elan™ Fashion for Earth (“GreenGold – greenest fibers, golden heart”; “Circular Design Challenge – Season 5, global edition”; #EarthTee, et al.)
- Smiling Earth Utsav by Chemistry-for-Smiles
- Reliance “Sustainable Change, It’s Happening Now”
Impact of the Implementations
- R|Elan™ Fashion for Earth emerged as a global platform and India’s largest award for Circular Fashion, promoting sustainable practices in the fashion and textile value chain.
- ‘Smiling Earth Utsav’ has become an annual 45-day long Sustainability Carnival that engages 20,000+ employees across Reliance through education, entertainment, and 24×7 immersion, driving catalytic change towards circularity and sustainable thinking.
- Reliance believes that the global new energy agenda should translate dialogue into action and commitment to urgent implementation. That is why Reliance is “Fast-tracking green mission for a happier planet”.
- Reliance’s ‘Sustainable Change, It’s Happening Now’ campaign was digitally showcased at various global events, such as:
- K-Show in Düsseldorf
- India Energy Week in Goa
- BharatTEX in Delhi
- This highlighted how Reliance is committed to transforming its legacy business into a sustainable, circular, and net-zero carbon materials business, repurposing existing assets to extend their life and earning capacities.
Career History
- Reliance Industries Ltd.
Senior VP & Head of Marketing | Nov 2001 – Present
- 3 Key Learnings
It is all in the ‘Mind’. You really ‘Can’, if only you think ‘You Can’.
- Be sensitive to growth and set high standards. Passion, humility, and compassion will take you a long way.
- Envisioning the total potential of a new product or project is the most essential component for its long-term success and impact.
Top Marketing Strategies Aided by Technology
- Today’s consumers are all about ‘experience’. Technologies that create magical experiences while still preserving the purpose and essence of brands are the ones to look out for. Current and future marketing strategies should focus on a 360° approach that brings alive and enhances the human qualities of experience with the brands.
Business Mantra
“What is coming is better than what has gone.”
