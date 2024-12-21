Home Digital Icon Rajesh Kadam
Inc.5 Shoes Private Limited
- Established in 1954, Regal Shoes birthed Inc.5 in 1999 to cater to trendy footwear for 16-35 year-olds. Starting small, the brand now boasts:
- 225 shop-in-shops
- 49+ standalone stores nationwide
- With 21 years of expertise, Inc.5 prioritizes quality and design, crafting elegant, superior footwear with artisanal care. Known for blending classic styles with contemporary flair, Inc.5 has become a must-have brand for millions, with a strong presence in both independent and major stores.
Career History
- Inc.5 Shoes
CEO | Oct 2023 – Present
COO | Mar 2013 – Oct 2023
- Company’s E-Commerce/Digital Commerce Overview
Pan-India reach
E-Commerce Strategy Adopted by the Brand in the Last Two Years
- Enhanced online presence
- Omnichannel integration
- Expanded product range
Key Priorities for E-Commerce Business
- Customer Experience Enhancement
- Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO)
- Digital Marketing and Traffic Generation
- Operational Efficiency and Scalability
Omnichannel Mantra
- Seamlessness
- Convenience
- Consistency
