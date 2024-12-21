Register Now
Inc.5 Shoes Private Limited
  • Established in 1954, Regal Shoes birthed Inc.5 in 1999 to cater to trendy footwear for 16-35 year-olds. Starting small, the brand now boasts:
  • 225 shop-in-shops
  • 49+ standalone stores nationwide
  • With 21 years of expertise, Inc.5 prioritizes quality and design, crafting elegant, superior footwear with artisanal care. Known for blending classic styles with contemporary flair, Inc.5 has become a must-have brand for millions, with a strong presence in both independent and major stores.
Career History
  • Inc.5 Shoes

     
    CEO | Oct 2023 – Present
    COO | Mar 2013 – Oct 2023

  • Company’s E-Commerce/Digital Commerce Overview

     
    Pan-India reach

E-Commerce Strategy Adopted by the Brand in the Last Two Years
  • Enhanced online presence
  • Omnichannel integration
  • Expanded product range
Key Priorities for E-Commerce Business
  • Customer Experience Enhancement
  • Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO)
  • Digital Marketing and Traffic Generation
  • Operational Efficiency and Scalability
Omnichannel Mantra

  • Seamlessness
  • Convenience
  • Consistency
About ETP

ETP Group is a leading Unified Commerce Solutions company with a 35-year track record of delivering top-of-the-line retail technology products across 24 countries in Asia Pacific. ETP's strength lies in its ability to provide robust and innovative retail solutions built with the latest technology, architecture, and design. ETP's comprehensive suite encompasses a broad spectrum of retail needs, from omni-channel POS and retail store operations, CRM and loyalty management to unified promotions, inventory management, order management systems, product information management, and seamless integration with marketplaces and e-commerce platforms. .

