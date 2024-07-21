Parth Patel

Head of E-commerce

Kisna Diamond & Gold Jewellery

As the e-commerce head for Kisna & Diamond Jewellery, Parth Patel has a passion for leveraging digital platforms to drive business growth and enhance customer experiences. With over 7 years of experience in the e-commerce industry, he has honed his skills in strategic planning, digital marketing, and customer relationship management. His journey in the realm of e-commerce began with a deep-seated fascination for the intersection of technology and commerce. Armed with a degree in business administration and a knack for innovation, he embarked on a career path that has seen him navigate through various roles in digital marketing, sales, and e-commerce management. At Kisna Diamond Jewellery, Parth has played a pivotal role in developing and executing comprehensive e-commerce strategies that have propelled the brand to new heights of success. From optimising the online shopping experience to implementing targeted marketing campaigns, his goal has been to continuously enhance the brand’s online presence and drive sales growth. With a keen eye for emerging trends and a commitment to excellence, Patel is dedicated to leading Kisna Diamond Jewellery’s e-commerce division towards continued success in the dynamic landscape of online retail.