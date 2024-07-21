Career History
- Kisna Diamond & Gold Jewellery
Head of E-commerce Sep 2018 – present
- Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd.
Sales Executive Mar 2014 – Oct 2021
Key Implementations in the last two years
- Google Pmax campaign
- Influencer collaboration
- Jewellery trends
- Locations based ads
Impact of the Implementations
- Good spike in website visitors as well as good ROAS. Influencer activity helps the brand reach many people.
- Jewellery trends helped us to figure out what our customers like.
Top Priorities for your E-commerce Business
Artificial Intelligence in digital marketing. Many agencies help run ads via their AI platforms. It gives good customer journey insights monitors all clicks and sessions and supplies you with raw data combined data of your users.
Omnichannel Mantra
Har Ghar Kisna
