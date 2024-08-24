Key Implementations in the last 2 years
- AI and Gen AI-enabled Point of Sale (POS) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems for omnichannel experience for the customers including a focus on automation, and dine-in apps.
Impact of the Implementations
- In the first month, retention for new customers moved from 11.5 to 19%, and same-store sales growth moved from -13% last year to 11% this year in March 2024.
Career History
- Chaayos
CTO
Jun 2015 – present
- Goldman Sachs
Vice President
Nov 2009 – Jun 2015
- Tribal Fusion
Senior Software Engineer
Jul 2007 – Nov 2009
- Globallogic India Pvt. Ltd.
Software Engineer
2006 – 2007
- Key Learnings
Problems should be solved with customer insights and backed by data insights and not just basis the data insights. Building Products or solving problems without any alignment with business outcomes or lack of clarity of success metric is bound to fail. Once aligned stay aligned and don’t align for the sake
of aligning.
3 Game-Changing Technologies
- Generative AI
- Deep Learning Algorithms to solve business problems of predictions and recommendations,
- Big Data Technologies
Tech Mantra
Innovation is not necessarily building new things but also doing the right things efficiently.
Chaayos
Chaayos emerged in November 2012 as a modern rendition of the traditional chai adda, where chai was once the focal point of social gatherings and discussions.
Ten years after its inception, the tea-serving brand celebrated the opening of 200 cafes across the country with the launch of Jayanagar Cafe in Bengaluru in July 2022. It aims to touch the 1000 cafes mark in a few years.
