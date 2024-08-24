Innovation is not necessarily building new things but also doing the right things efficiently.

Chaayos

Chaayos emerged in November 2012 as a modern rendition of the traditional chai adda, where chai was once the focal point of social gatherings and discussions.

Ten years after its inception, the tea-serving brand celebrated the opening of 200 cafes across the country with the launch of Jayanagar Cafe in Bengaluru in July 2022. It aims to touch the 1000 cafes mark in a few years.