Use technology that matters and not for the hype of its marketing. Plan, strategise, and always take care of risks with mitigation which can be quickly realigned.

Jeena & Company Group

Founded in 1900, by Pallonji Katgara and Jamshedji Dastoor, a leading logistics and freight forwarding company. Driven by the pillars of power, innovation, and vision, the company has been reshaping the logistic landscape of India for five generations. The brand is committed to delivering unparalleled international supply chain solutions to clients.

Led by industry experts and supported by round-the-clock customer service, it strives to exceed the client’s business expectations with domestic and international shipping services to and from India.