Key Implementations in the last two years
- SAP
- Oracle Netsuite
- AI strategy with advanced-level Gen AI setup
- Sustainability
Impact of the Implementations
- Inventory Control
- Financials and accounting as SAAS platform
- Open source operational software revamp
- Dashboard and visibility as a tool
3 Key Learnings
- Stay Grounded Plan your strategy with business benefits
- Technology tools will follow
- Be humble and aspire to do more
Career History
- Jeena & Company
Group Chief Information Officer – Digital SolutionsApril 2018 – present
- Black Box
Chief Information Officer – Essar GroupJan 2016 – March 2018
Chief Technology Officer – Retail
Oct 2015 – March 2018
- Sun Pharma
Global Head, Group Infrastructure,Communications and Security
Dec 2014 – Sep 2015
- USV Ltd.
CIO & VP – InformationOct 2013 – Dec 2014
- Globus
CTO & Head – E-commerceMar 2011 – Sep 2013
3 Game-Changing Technologies
- AI for the business use case
- Open source platforms
- In-house developed software application
Tech Mantra
Use technology that matters and not for the hype of its marketing. Plan, strategise, and always take care of risks with mitigation which can be quickly realigned.
Jeena & Company Group
Founded in 1900, by Pallonji Katgara and Jamshedji Dastoor, a leading logistics and freight forwarding company. Driven by the pillars of power, innovation, and vision, the company has been reshaping the logistic landscape of India for five generations. The brand is committed to delivering unparalleled international supply chain solutions to clients.
Led by industry experts and supported by round-the-clock customer service, it strives to exceed the client’s business expectations with domestic and international shipping services to and from India.
About ETP
