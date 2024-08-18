KAYA LTD.

Founded in 2003, by Harsh Mariwala, Kaya Ltd. is an Indian multinational skincare, haircare, and bodycare treatment provider. Currently, there are more than 70 Kaya Clinics across 26 cities in India.

Kaya also has 23 clinics across 3 countries in the Middle East and e-commerce portals in India & Middle East. Kaya rebranded itself as Kaya Clinic in 2016.