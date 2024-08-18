Key Implementations in the last two years
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 POS, CRM and F&O at Kaya without any downtime and minimal business impact.
- Data Lake for Business Intelligence and Analytics to ensure right business decisions can be taken with full business insight. (RFM, Churn, customer insight analysis etc)
- Mar Tech to automate customer funnel and customer journey (new and existing)
Impact of the Implementations
- Visibility and granularity of customer-level cohorts
New Customer: Collection grew by 11% contribution from Mar Tech, referral and Direct walk-ins Existing Customer: Collection grew by 14% contribution from retention and dormant customers
- Focus on service sessions at a category levelVisibility of sessions consumed that have grown 4% Y-o-Y
Constant nudging for completing pending sessions that impact overall revenues positively
- Resource utilisationDaily update on room capacity utilisation to improve
- Productivity Therapist and doctor productivity analyzed based on the number of hours present in the clinics
- Power BI Visibility track of all performance metrics at a region, cluster, city and clinic level
4 Key Learnings
- Time to market is important
- Quick decisions are the key to a successful implementation
- The first mover will always get an advantage
- Trust your team and people
Career History
- Kaya Ltd.
July 2021 – present
Vice President & Head of
Technology (Apr 2023 – present)
Head IT (July 2023- May 2023)
- Zenoti
Senior Manager – IT
Apr 2021 – July 2021
- Future Group India
Deputy General Manager -IT
Dec 2017 – Mar 2021
- Marico Kaya Ltd.
Associate GM (IT) – Application
Head
Aug 2011 – Dec 2017
- Future Group
Asst. Project Manager
Dec 2007- Aug 2011
- Reliance Retail
Assistant Manager- IT
Nov 2006 – Dec 2007
3 Game-changing technologies
- AI
- AR & VR
- Quantum Computing
Tech Mantra
Stay hungry, stay foolish
KAYA LTD.
Founded in 2003, by Harsh Mariwala, Kaya Ltd. is an Indian multinational skincare, haircare, and bodycare treatment provider. Currently, there are more than 70 Kaya Clinics across 26 cities in India.
Kaya also has 23 clinics across 3 countries in the Middle East and e-commerce portals in India & Middle East. Kaya rebranded itself as Kaya Clinic in 2016.
