Kiran Komatla

Group Chief Technology Officer

Restaurant Brand Asia Ltd. (Burger King)

Kiran Komatla is a distinguished technology professional with over two decades of experience spanning various domains. His impressive list of accolades includes the Retail Icon Award 2023, multiple Best CIO of the Year titles, and IT Genius Awards for Digital Transformation and Artificial Intelligence. With a background in Quick Service Restaurant, Retail Business, Information Technology, and Digital Technologies, he possesses extensive expertise in areas such as customer experience innovations, digital transformation, business intelligence, and supply chain management. His career is deȱ ned by successful project management, team leadership, and the ability to engage stakeholders in leveraging technology for sustainable business growth and achieving organisational KPIs.