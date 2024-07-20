Key Implementations in the last two years
- Digital Customer Experience: Installation of self-ordering kiosks and table ordering QR-base applications in restaurants.
- Infrastructure: Hosting applications, software, and ERP on cloud infrastructure, to become a 100% cloud base company.
- Human Resource Management: Implementing a paperless onboarding process via the HRMS mobile app, for both employees and the company.
Impact of the Implementations
- The bill size increased by 15-20%, due to the implementation of Digital UI/UX.
- The HRMS mobile app streamlined, reduced costs and addressed key areas such as assessment and merit-based appraisals, employee development and training across PAN India promptly.
Career History
- Restaurant Brand Asia Apr 2022 – present Group CTO (Apr 2022 – present)
Sr. VP – IT (April 2019 – Mar 2022) VP (May 2015 – Apr 2019)
- Celio Head- IT, India
Apr 2013 – May 2015
- Aditya Birla Retail Ltd. (Aditya Birla Group)
Head- Application Development & Support Oct 2007 – Mar 2013
- Future Group India Area Lead-IT
Mar 2005 – Oct 2007
- Software Integration Services Inc.
System Administrator Mar 2002 – Mar 2005
3 Game-Changing Technologies
- Applied Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Automation in Retail: The shift towards seamless operations and contactless stores
- Advanced Analytics
Tech Mantra
Technology and innovation should be a business solution
Restaurant Brands Asia
Burger King was founded in 1953 as Insta-Burger King, a Florida-based restaurant chain. Restaurant Brands Asia Limited was originally incorporated as Burger King India Private Ltd. on November 11, 2013, in Mumbai. Subsequently, the company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the company was changed to Burger King India Ltd. on September 25, 2019. With effect from February 2, 2002, the company was renamed Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd.
About ETP
ETP Group is a leading Unified Commerce Solutions company with a 35-year track record of delivering top-of-the-line retail technology products across 24 countries in Asia Pacific. ETP's strength lies in its ability to provide robust and innovative retail solutions built with the latest technology, architecture, and design. ETP's comprehensive suite encompasses a broad spectrum of retail needs, from omni-channel POS and retail store operations, CRM and loyalty management to unified promotions, inventory management, order management systems, product information management, and seamless integration with marketplaces and e-commerce platforms.