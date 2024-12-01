Key Campaigns/MarTech Implementations in the Last 2 Years
- Express Yourself: Empowered individuals to express their unique identity through fashion, reinforcing Easybuy’s role in helping people make bold fashion statements.
- Find Your Awesome: Provided a platform for customers to explore, discover, and enjoy fashion while expressing their individuality.
Impact of the Implementations
- Repositioned Easybuy as a modern and contemporary brand in the value fashion space.
- Achieved a 1.5x increase in sales.
3 Key Learnings
- Customer Centricity
- Loyalty Building
- Brand Development
Career History
- Landmark Group
Head – Marketing, Easybuy (June 2022 – Present)
- Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd. (Pantaloons)
Head – Zonal Marketing (May 2013 – July 2022)
- Future Group India
Senior Manager – Marketing (May 2008 – March 2012)
- Reliance Communications
Deputy Manager – Marketing (July 2007 – May 2008)
- Café Coffee Day
Senior Executive – Marketing (May 2004 – July 2007)
Top Marketing Strategies Aided by Technology
- AI Ecosystem: AI-powered chatbots to enhance customer experience.
- AI tools for personalisation, content creation, and customer lifecycle management.
- Data-driven improvements in marketing ROI.
Business Mantra
- “Listen, adapt, deliver.”
About Landmark Group
Landmark Group is a UAE-based multinational conglomerate, founded by Micky Jagtiani, with headquarters in Dubai. It operates across sectors such as apparel, footwear, consumer electronics, cosmetics, home improvement, and baby products. The group is also active in hospitality, healthcare, and mall management.
Easybuy, its value fashion arm, is dedicated to providing affordable and trendy fashion solutions.
About ETP
ETP Group is a leading Unified Commerce Solutions company with a 35-year track record of delivering top-of-the-line retail technology products across 24 countries in Asia Pacific. ETP's strength lies in its ability to provide robust and innovative retail solutions built with the latest technology, architecture, and design. ETP's comprehensive suite encompasses a broad spectrum of retail needs, from omni-channel POS and retail store operations, CRM and loyalty management to unified promotions, inventory management, order management systems, product information management, and seamless integration with marketplaces and e-commerce platforms. .