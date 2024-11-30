Key Implementations in the Last 2 Years
- Building Sangeethamobiles.com: An in-house e-commerce platform with minimal reliance on external SaaS providers, leading to margin leverage through reduced fixed costs.
Impact of Implementations
- Achieved ₹500 crore Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) with enhanced operational independence.
3 Key Learnings
- Think Simple
- Be Futuristic
- Be Modular
Career History
- Sangeetha Mobiles Pvt. Ltd.
Senior Vice President – Omnibusiness & Technology (Dec 2021 – Present)
- Wellness Forever Medicare Pvt. Ltd.
Senior General Manager – Business Technology (Jun 2019 – Nov 2021)
- Technology Company
Co-founder, Technology & Strategy (Jul 2018 – May 2019)
- Dagon Logistics Company Ltd.
Co-founder & CTO, Mobility Solutions (Jul 2015 – Jul 2018)
- Punj Lloyd Ltd.
Chief Operating Officer (Nov 2007 – Nov 2013)
- EY
Senior Consultant, Financial Services (Apr 2007 – Oct 2007)
- WABCO
Senior Software Engineer & Lead (Apr 2005 – Mar 2006)
- GE Infrastructure
Software Engineer (Jan 2003 – Mar 2005)
Game-Changing Technologies
- Artificial Intelligence: Pioneering solutions for operational efficiency and customer-centricity.
Tech Mantra
- “The products you build can be used by anyone. That’s the definition of success.”
About Sangeetha Mobiles Pvt. Ltd.
Founded in 1974 by Narayana Reddy, Sangeetha Mobiles began as a small storefront in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and has evolved into a nationwide retail network. The brand offers a wide range of products, including smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and accessories from global brands. Sangeetha has embraced e-commerce through its user-friendly website and mobile app, providing customers with the convenience of shopping online.
