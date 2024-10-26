Impact of the Implementations
- The Times of India projects achieved a remarkable topline of approximately `74 crore with a profitability of 30% for all the IPs created and successfully executed.
- At Donear, yielded tangible results in brand positioning.
- The Neostretch Freedom to Move Campaign has notably propelled the Neostretch sales numbers by 300% over the past year.
3 Key learnings
- Embrace versatility
- Prioritise innovation
- Foster collaboration
Career History
- Donear Group
AVP – Group Brand Marketing
Aug 2023 – present
- Worldwide Media Pvt. Ltd.
Head Experiential Marketing
Jan 2008 – Feb 2024
- Tex Co
Manager Advertising & Corporate Comunication
Nov 2005 – Jan 2008
- Euro Vitrifi ed & Wall Tiles
Brand Manager
Aug 2003 – Oct 2005
Top marketing strategies aided by Technology
- AI-powered creative optimisation
- Interactive shoppable experiences
- User-generated content (UGC) platforms
Business Mantra
Break rules, innovate, collaborate. Don’t be a follower. Listen to your heart and mind. Defy norms, craft success.
Donear Group
Launched in 1977, Donear has over 1,00,000 multi-brand retail counters across India and 350 active D’cot retail stores. The brand also exports to 36 countries worldwide. The first D’Cot store was launched in 2007.
The Donear Group has legacy brands under its folio including Donear, GBTL (formerly Grasim Bhiwani Textiles Limited), OCM, Graviera and Mayur. It supplies fabric to top apparel brands like Louis Phillipe, Van Heusen, Peter
England, Blackberry and Wills Lifestyle. Apart from the fabrics domain, it has ventured into the apparel categories through rapid retail expansion under the brands of Donear NXG and D’Cot.
