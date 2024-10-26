Business Mantra



Break rules, innovate, collaborate. Don’t be a follower. Listen to your heart and mind. Defy norms, craft success.

Donear Group

Launched in 1977, Donear has over 1,00,000 multi-brand retail counters across India and 350 active D’cot retail stores. The brand also exports to 36 countries worldwide. The first D’Cot store was launched in 2007.

The Donear Group has legacy brands under its folio including Donear, GBTL (formerly Grasim Bhiwani Textiles Limited), OCM, Graviera and Mayur. It supplies fabric to top apparel brands like Louis Phillipe, Van Heusen, Peter

England, Blackberry and Wills Lifestyle. Apart from the fabrics domain, it has ventured into the apparel categories through rapid retail expansion under the brands of Donear NXG and D’Cot.