Studies prove that omnichannel customers spent on average four percent more in-store and 10 percent more online over the course of 14 months versus customers who used only a single channel. Every new channel is an added touchpoint for profit for the brand or retailer. But the big boom today is not just about diversifying channels, but also about converging these channels. Convergence of touchpoints, the convergence of online & offline, the convergence of functions, the convergence of retail ideas, and much more.

Just like an endless aisle, the idea of convergence is limitless in retail! To celebrate this thought and create engaging dialogue, we are ready to flag off a curated 10-part live series with esteemed retail leaders from across domains and functions.