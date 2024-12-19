Quick Commerce: A New Era in Retail and D2C

OVERVIEW

As quick commerce transforms India’s retail and direct-to-consumer (D2C) sectors by offering faster and more convenient delivery options, it’s time to explore its scope, potential, and future direction. With consumer behaviour shifting rapidly and environmental factors playing a larger role, the industry is at a crossroads.

This roundtable seeks to delve deeper into how evolving consumer preferences and increasing demands are driving brands and third-party logistics (3PL) service providers to navigate existing challenges while charting a more optimistic path forward.