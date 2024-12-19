As quick commerce transforms India’s retail and direct-to-consumer (D2C) sectors by offering faster and more convenient delivery options, it’s time to explore its scope, potential, and future direction. With consumer behaviour shifting rapidly and environmental factors playing a larger role, the industry is at a crossroads.
This roundtable seeks to delve deeper into how evolving consumer preferences and increasing demands are driving brands and third-party logistics (3PL) service providers to navigate existing challenges while charting a more optimistic path forward.
Clearly define evaluation and implementation challenges to streamline the adoption of in-store analytics solutions and ensure alignment with existing systems.
Addressing last-mile delivery and finding practical logistics solutions to improve reliability and efficiency.
Understanding how new demands for speed, ease, new categories and personalised services can shape the quick commerce model to yield more results.
Using technology and automation to streamline supply chains and improve delivery systems.
Exploring how fast delivery can remain viable while managing costs and reducing environmental impact.
Discussing how eCommerce platforms, logistics providers, and supply chain teams can work together to improve delivery experiences.