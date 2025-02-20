We can't wait to see what you build.

Overview In today's competitive food and beverage industry, brands, manufacturers, and retailers are under immense pressure to accelerate new product introductions (NPI) and optimize product development costs. With Centric PLM, you can streamline your product lifecycle, simplify collaboration, and drive innovation at scale—allowing you to introduce products faster and more profitably. Join our exclusive webinar to learn how Centric PLM is transforming product development for leading food & beverage brands. This session will highlight practical strategies to streamline operations, ensure compliance, and maximize new product success from concept to market launch.

Featured Speakers

Who Should Attend?

This webinar is ideal for decision-makers and senior leaders in the following departments:

R&D & Product Development (Director/VP/Head & Managers)

NPD/Innovation (Director/VP/Head & Managers)

Quality & Regulatory Compliance (Director/VP/Head & Managers)

IT/Digital (Enterprise Applications like ERP/PLM) (Director/VP/Head & Managers)



Whether you’re looking to streamline your product development process, ensure regulatory compliance, or accelerate your product portfolio’s growth, this session will provide actionable insights to drive success.

Why Centric PLM for Food & Beverage?

Centric PLM has already helped companies like Big Lots, Siplec, Auchan, and Harry & David transform their product development processes. Discover how 400+ food and beverage leaders are using Centric PLM to execute complex NPD projects by providing a centralized, actionable source of truth.

Topics Covered Include

Streamlined Product Briefs: Complete end-to-end product briefs that save time and reduce errors.

Regulatory Compliance Simplified ingredient screening and packaging management to ensure compliance with the latest regulations.

Costing & Supplier Collaboration Leverage Centric PLM to manage costs and collaborate seamlessly with suppliers to optimize margins

Labeling & Packaging Manage complex labeling and packaging requirements efficiently.

Data-Driven Decision Making Take the guesswork out of costing and product development through testing “what-if” scenarios

