Upcoming malls in India slated for launch in 2025–26

A host of new shopping centres are scheduled to open across India between 2025 and 2026, signaling the next phase of growth in the country’s organised retail sector

Bengaluru: With consumers going after experience-driven retail, developers are quick to follow—particularly in India’s burgeoning tier 2 and 3 cities. The spotlight has shifted to compact, neighborhood-centric malls under half a million sq. ft., designed for ‘premium convenience’.

From Lulu Group to Aparna Constructions and DLF Ltd., developers are planting their flags in emerging markets, building retail destinations in every corner of the country—redefining how India shops, eats, and socialises beyond the metros.

According to JLL India, tier 2 and 3 cities are expected to see the addition of nearly 25 million sq. ft. of retail space over the next five years. Meanwhile, India’s top eight tier I cities are on track to welcome nearly 20 premium malls by the end of 2026, contributing approximately 12.3 million sq. ft. of retail space, as per a report by Cushman & Wakefield.

Here are the upcoming shopping centres across India that are slated to open between 2025 and 2026, marking the next wave of organised retail expansion.

DLF Midtown Plaza – Delhi

Developer: DLF Ltd.

DLF Midtown Plaza, an upcoming retail destination by real estate giant DLF Ltd., is located in Moti Nagar, New Delhi, and spans over 2 lakh sq. ft. The mall is slated to open in the next few months.

The development will feature a mix of contemporary retail stores, a food court, cafés, and theme-based restaurants. Positioned within the DLF One Midtown township, the plaza is envisioned as a convenience-oriented shopping center tailored to meet the everyday needs of the surrounding community.

With a built-in catchment of approximately 15,000 families residing nearby, the project is poised to serve as a key retail and lifestyle destination for the area.

Value Mall – Erode

Developer: Texvalley

Value Mall by Texvalley, South India’s premier integrated textile marketplace, is set to open in Erode by June 2025. As South India’s first and largest outlet mall, it will span over 500,000 sq. ft. and feature over 100 national and international brands.

The mall will include a 600-seat food court with over 10 F&B options including McDonald’s, KFC, Wow Momos, and Chicking. It will also house a six-screen multiplex with EPIQ technology, a 25,000 sq. ft. hypermarket, an 18,000 sq. ft. indoor entertainment zone, and a 25,000 sq. ft. outdoor gaming arena with turfs and pickleball courts.

Catering to over 6 million consumers within a 60 km radius, Value Mall is expected to generate 2,500+ direct and indirect jobs. In addition to retail and entertainment, it aims to support regional culture through local events and initiatives.

DLF Summit Plaza – Gurugram

Developer: DLF Ltd.

DLF Summit Plaza, an upcoming project by DLF Ltd., is set to come up in Sector-54, Gurugram, Haryana. Spanning approximately 4.8 lakh sq. ft., the development will dedicate over 4 lakh sq. ft. to retail, with the remaining space allocated for coworking areas. The plaza is expected to become operational within the current financial year.

Situated in the heart of a thriving cosmopolitan community of over 30,000 residents, the mall will offer a premium retail and lifestyle experience. Key highlights include a boutique cinema with two to three screens, accommodating up to 300 patrons, alongside artisanal cafés, curated dining options, and a blend of global and Indian brands.

Rohan Mall – Mangaluru

Developer: Rohan Corporation

Rohan Mall, the first shopping centre project by Rohan Corporation, is set to open in Kulashekara, Mangaluru by the end of 2025. Developed on a 6.25-acre site, the mall will feature a total built-up area of 3 lakh sq. ft., including 2.2 lakh sq. ft. of carpet area and three levels of basement parking.

Spread over three floors, the mall will host a range of factory outlet brands, a hypermarket, a four-screen multiplex, and two dedicated family entertainment centres (FECs). The development will also include around 250,000 sq. ft. of IT office space and a 100-key, three-star business hotel with banquet facilities, offering a mixed-use destination for the region.

Grand Galleria – Bihar

Developer: Grand Galleria Ltd.

Grand Galleria, the first-ever mall in Purnea, Bihar, is set to open in 2025. Strategically located at KP Extension, Kaptan Para, the project marks a significant step toward organized retail in India’s tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Spanning 1.5 lakh sq. ft. of gross leasable area (GLA), the mall will bring modern shopping and entertainment experiences to the region. Key features include over 40 vanilla stores, five anchor and mini-anchor stores, and a food court with more than 350 seats.

The mall will also house a four-screen multiplex with seating for over 750, along with parking for more than 150 cars. Serving an untapped catchment area within a 100-kilometre radius, Grand Galleria will create a strong platform for brand expansion and investment opportunities.

DLF Promenade – Goa

Developer: DLF Ltd.

DLF Promenade Goa, strategically located in Panjim, will mark DLF’s first shopping center in West India and is set to become the largest mall in Goa. The mall is expected to open in early 2026.

Spanning over 7 lakh sq. ft., the development will house more than 300 Indian and international brands across categories such as fashion, lifestyle, food and beverage, home décor, and consumer durables. Additionally, the mall will offer extensive parking facilities with capacity for over 800 vehicles, enhancing convenience for visitors.

Aparna Neo Mall – Hyderabad

Developer: Aparna Constructions and Estates Pvt. Ltd.

Aparna Neo, the flagship shopping centre chain by real estate developer Aparna Constructions and Estates Pvt. Ltd., is set to open its next location in Shamshabad, Hyderabad, with the launch scheduled for 2025.

The upcoming mall is expected to span between 1.2 – 4.5 lakh sq. ft., offering a wide selection of over 120 brands across various categories, including cosmetics, apparel, travel essentials, technology, and upscale entertainment experiences.

A key feature of the mall will be Aparna Cinemas, equipped with state-of-the-art Dolby audio systems and 4K projection screens. The cinema will also provide in-theatre dining services, supported by its own on-site kitchen, enhancing the overall movie-going experience.

Pacific Mall – Jaipur

Developer: Pacific Group

Real estate company Pacific Group is developing a 15 lakh sq. ft. shopping mall in Jaipur. The company has acquired an 11-acre land parcel for the project.

The development will also include a 130-room hotel, which will be operated by a reputed hospitality chain. The mall is expected to be operational by the end of 2026, with the hotel slated to open in 2027, as per a PTI Report. Upon completion, it is set to become the largest mall in Rajasthan.