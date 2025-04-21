Register Now
Biryani Blues unveils new HQ in Gurugram, eyes expansion across North India

Biryani Blues currently operates over 68 outlets across North and South India serving 2.5 million customers annually

Bengaluru: Indian QSR brand Biryani Blues has strategically shifted its corporate headquarters to a premium office space on Sohna Road, Gurugram — a significant step in its growth journey as it looks to expand further across North India, a company press release said on Monday.

“As we transition from our initial industrial setup to this contemporary corporate space, we’re creating an environment that reflects our commitment to our team’s growth and our brand’s future-ready vision,” said Aparna Andrews, Co-Founder of Biryani Blues. “As the only consistently profitable biryani chain in India, we’re uniquely positioned to scale rapidly across new markets while maintaining the culinary excellence our customers expect.”

The strategically located office offers excellent branding visibility, citywide accessibility, and state-of-the-art facilities that align with the company’s forward-thinking vision, the release added.

The relocation process was facilitated by XRE Consultants, including strategic site selection, lease negotiations, interior design, and project implementation.

“Partnering with Biryani Blues was a rewarding challenge,” said Zafeer Ahmed, M.D, XRE Consultants. “From the scouting of a strategic location to a built-to-suit office with customized interiors, we delivered a solution that aligns with their brand ideology.”

Founded in 2013 by entrepreneurs Aparna and Raymond Andrews, Biryani Blues operates over 68 outlets across North and South India serving 2.5 million customers annually.

