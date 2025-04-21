Aspect Hospitality opens 25 outlets of Nom Nom Express across Mumbai and Pune

Aspect Hospitality currently operates over 10 brands across 40 outlets in 3 cities

Bengaluru: Aspect Hospitality, a company within the Aspect Global group that focuses on providing dining and lounge experiences, has launched 25 new outlets of its pan-Asian QSR brand, Nom Nom Express across Mumbai and Pune.

As part of the launch, a coordinated social media blitz went live across all 25 store pages, alongside a cinematic 60-second reel featuring each outlet, signature dishes, and a campaign titled ’25 stores. 1 giant bite’ ensuring maximum impact across LED screens.

The event also featured an augmented reality (AR) booth, where guests could scan to unveil a virtual city with pop-up Nom Nom stores.

“Nom Nom Express isn’t just expanding; it’s becoming part of the everyday lives of people across Mumbai and Pune. Watching the brand grow from an idea to 25 outlets has been incredible, but the real excitement lies in how many more homes we’ll be reaching next,” said Aksha Kamboj, Executive Chairperson, Aspect Global Ventures.

But the backbone of all the restaurants is the Nom Nom Central Kitchen, powering supply and consistency across all locations, including Mira Road, Belapur, Oshiwara, Vashi, Ghatkopar, Chembur, Versova, Borivali, Pimpri Chinchwad, Worli, Thane, Dombivli, Kharadi, Colaba Market, Bhayandar, Kharghar, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Borivali East, Andheri Metro Station, Saki Naka Metro Station, Mahavir, Ghansoli, Kemps Corner, Vikhroli, and Goregaon East.

“Our goal is to expand nationwide, ensuring that every person across the country can experience the high-quality taste of Asian cuisine at pocket-friendly prices. Whether in the comfort of their home or at one of our convenient takeaway locations, our customers can enjoy a delicious, fast meal in minutes,” said Hitesh Keswani, Managing Director, Aspect Hospitality.

Aspect Hospitality has over 10 brands across 15 outlets in 3 cities. Its portfolio features destinations like Estella, Nom Nom Express, Prive by Akina, Radio Bar, Silver Beach Cafe, Brunch & Cake, The Coconut Boy, and Maison.