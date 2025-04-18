Register Now
Google News
spot_img
D2CIn Focus

Sorta.®: Pioneering Hustlewear in India’s Fashion Landscape

IMAGES Group Research
By IMAGES Group Research
24
0
Must Read
IMAGES Group Research
IMAGES Group Research

The brand identifies itself as a creator of ‘hustlewear’ — a style philosophy centered around individuality, creativity, and the relentless spirit of hustling

Launched in 2020 by Divyush Gadodia, Sorta.® is an emerging Indian fashion label that has quickly built a niche in the streetwear category. Proudly bootstrapped, the brand identifies itself as a creator of ‘hustlewear’ — a style philosophy centered around individuality, creativity, and the relentless spirit of hustling.

Headquartered in Kolkata, Sorta.® is steadily building a strong national and global presence. The brand’s product portfolio spans across high-demand categories such as T-shirts, hoodies, cargos, bowling shirts, bomber jackets, shorts, socks, accessories, and perfumes.

What truly sets the brand apart are its unique brand USPs. At the core of its innovation is ‘Praint’ — a proprietary 3D textured print technology developed in-house, and said to be one of its kind in the industry. Alongside this, the brand places a strong emphasis on hand-crafted artwork, ensuring every product tells a visual story.

In FY 2023-24, Sorta.® recorded Rs 60 lakh in total sales, marking a steady trajectory of growth for a bootstrapped venture.

Looking ahead, the brand aims to deepen its offline presence across India while also stepping into international markets. There is a strong focus on increasing investments into R&D and product innovation, while simultaneously drawing deeper insights into consumer behavior and preferences. One of the core goals is to further define and dominate the ‘hustlewear’ segment by creating a community that resonates with this identity.

Founder Gadodia comes from a background in banking and holds a Master’s in Marketing & Finance. His transition into fashion entrepreneurship was fuelled by a deep creative drive and the desire to build something culturally relevant and future-facing.

“We believe that within each individual resides a passionate soul and we aim to promote that in the community. Each hustler deserves their own share of luxury, and we pass that value on to our consumers,” said Gadodia.

Latest News
FMCGPTI -

ITC to acquire 24 Mantra Organic brand for Rs 472.50 cr

The transaction will fortify ITC's presence and market standing in the high growth organic products segment in both Indian...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2025 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.