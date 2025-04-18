Sorta.®: Pioneering Hustlewear in India’s Fashion Landscape

The brand identifies itself as a creator of ‘hustlewear’ — a style philosophy centered around individuality, creativity, and the relentless spirit of hustling

Launched in 2020 by Divyush Gadodia, Sorta.® is an emerging Indian fashion label that has quickly built a niche in the streetwear category. Proudly bootstrapped, the brand identifies itself as a creator of ‘hustlewear’ — a style philosophy centered around individuality, creativity, and the relentless spirit of hustling.

Headquartered in Kolkata, Sorta.® is steadily building a strong national and global presence. The brand’s product portfolio spans across high-demand categories such as T-shirts, hoodies, cargos, bowling shirts, bomber jackets, shorts, socks, accessories, and perfumes.

What truly sets the brand apart are its unique brand USPs. At the core of its innovation is ‘Praint’ — a proprietary 3D textured print technology developed in-house, and said to be one of its kind in the industry. Alongside this, the brand places a strong emphasis on hand-crafted artwork, ensuring every product tells a visual story.

In FY 2023-24, Sorta.® recorded Rs 60 lakh in total sales, marking a steady trajectory of growth for a bootstrapped venture.

Looking ahead, the brand aims to deepen its offline presence across India while also stepping into international markets. There is a strong focus on increasing investments into R&D and product innovation, while simultaneously drawing deeper insights into consumer behavior and preferences. One of the core goals is to further define and dominate the ‘hustlewear’ segment by creating a community that resonates with this identity.

Founder Gadodia comes from a background in banking and holds a Master’s in Marketing & Finance. His transition into fashion entrepreneurship was fuelled by a deep creative drive and the desire to build something culturally relevant and future-facing.

“We believe that within each individual resides a passionate soul and we aim to promote that in the community. Each hustler deserves their own share of luxury, and we pass that value on to our consumers,” said Gadodia.