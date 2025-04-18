ITC to acquire baby care brand Mother Sparsh

The acquisition is in line with ‘ITC Next’ vision articulated by Chairman Sanjiv Puri, which focuses on crafting a future-ready portfolio, tapping into high-growth segments and digital-first businesses

Bengaluru: Indian conglomerate ITC Ltd. has signed agreements to acquire the balance 73.5% stake in Mother Sparsh Baby Care Pvt. Ltd., a premium Ayurvedic and natural baby care brand, the company said in a press release on Friday.

ITC will invest Rs 81 crore through combination of primary subscription and secondary share purchase. Post this, the company’s total investment in Mother Sparsh will stand at around Rs 126 crore.

“We are delighted that ITC, who came on board as an early investor, is now taking Mother Sparsh to the next level. This partnership is a testament to the brand’s potential in the fast-growing natural baby care segment. We’re confident that ITC’s institutional strengths will help serve the evolving needs of Indian mothers for generations to come,” said Himanshu, Founder & CEO, Mother Sparsh.