UNIQLO to open fourth store in Mumbai

Bengaluru: Japanese fashion retail brand UNIQLO is set to open its fourth store in Mumbai at Inorbit Mall, Malad in May this year, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

Spanning over 8,969 sq. ft. of retail space, the LifeWear store will feature a range of year-round essentials for men, women, kids and babies.

“Mumbai is an important and exciting market for us, and we have so far been thrilled, and very grateful, to be so warmly welcomed by Mumbaikars. With our newest store at Inorbit Mall, Malad, we hope that UNIQLO’s functional, high quality apparel will help make everyday life better for even more customers in the city”, said Kenji Inoue, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer, UNIQLO India.

To mark its opening, the store is offering a chance to win UNIQLO LifeWear via the Wish Tree (Apr 17–May 15), Rs. 1,000 off on spends above Rs. 6,000 (May 1–15), and a limited-edition tote bag for purchases over Rs. 6,000 during the opening weekend.

UNIQLO is a brand of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., a Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. UNIQLO is the largest of eight brands in the Fast Retailing Group, the others being GU, Theory, PLST, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam, J Brand, and Helmut Lang.

The retailer entered India in September 2019 with an offline store at New Delhi’s Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj. It currently operates 15 stores in India across New Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Faridabad, Lucknow, Dwarka, and Zirakpur.

In May 2024, IndiaRetailing reported that UNIQLO is planning to double its store count in the country in the next three years. Click here to know more.