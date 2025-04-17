Agentic AI to consumers (A2C) is the next big shift in retail: Sharmila Senthilraja, Capgemini

Sharmila Senthilraja, Vice President – Consumer Products & Retail at Capgemini, sheds light on how one French company is shaping the future of retail with AI-powered solutions

New Delhi: With over two decades of experience across marquee firms like SAP, IBM, Pantaloon Retail, and Foodworld, the journey of Sharmila Senthilraja, Vice President – Consumer Products & Retail at Capgemini, has been defined by a consistent focus on digital transformation in the retail and consumer products space. From rolling out category innovations in food retail to leading AI and analytics solutions at IBM and SAP, she now drives global strategy and offering development at Capgemini, working at the intersection of tech, consumer behaviour, and retail innovation.

Sharmila is also leading this charge by helping global clients unlock the potential of next-gen solutions like Generative AI and Agentic AI to create more seamless, intuitive, and consumer-centric experiences.

While Generative AI focuses on creating content—like text, images, or code based on patterns in data, Agentic AI goes a step further by acting autonomously on behalf of users or brands to make decisions, take actions, and drive outcomes.

Speaking about the future of Agentic AI, she notes, “You may have heard of B2B or B2C — but A2C, or Agentic to Consumer, is going to be the next big thing.”

In an exclusive interview with IndiaRetailing, Sharmila sheds light on how Capgemini is shaping the future of retail with AI-powered solutions that bridge the gap between digital and physical experiences.

Edited Excerpts…

Can you briefly describe your role at Capgemini?

I help our clients navigate the changing retail landscape by enabling connected commerce on the consumer-facing side and driving intelligent supply chain and last-mile fulfillment solutions on the backend. Our goal is to integrate technology to create seamless experiences that benefit both retailers and consumers.

How is the adoption of GenAI progressing?

Last year was about testing GenAI pilots, and now it’s about scaling. We’re seeing retailers and CPG firms build AI labs to explore Agentic AI, which blends human input, data, and Iot to offer real-time, smarter interactions. For instance, a consumer can ask an app for the best deals on vegetables, and the system delivers live promotions automatically. Agentic AI also improves supply chain efficiency and enhances customer interactions, resulting in seamless, informed experiences.

From a retailer’s perspective, how does Capgemini add value, especially in AI-powered recommendations?

Having been part of retail since its organised beginnings in India, I understand the challenges. Today, Capgemini provides AI-driven forecasting systems that improve stock availability and efficiency. Retailers can place accurate orders at the click of a button, and customer queries can be resolved faster using AI, offering better service and productivity.

Can you share a specific example of Capgemini’s impact?

In grocery retail, AI has helped reduce waste by up to 50%, especially with perishable items like fruits and vegetables. For instance, if tomatoes aren’t selling, the system automatically triggers a discount. In apparel, virtual try-ons and intelligent mirrors enhance personalisation and reduce the need for physical trials, improving both customer experience and store efficiency.

How is Capgemini leveraging Genai to enhance customer experience in apparel?

With Genai, customers can now virtually try on outfits, including accessories, without stepping into a store. The integration of digital and physical shopping has made the experience more streamlined. Apps can suggest matching pieces from your wardrobe and check availability in stores. AI helps optimise stock, ensuring sizes are distributed efficiently, enhancing both revenue and customer satisfaction.

How do you address the contrasting approaches in retail tech, where specialised tech heads or founders drive decisions focusing on scale and cost?

Retail often faces a divide between the business and tech sides. Business leaders want quick solutions, but tech systems might require more complex changes. We aim to balance cost and benefit by first understanding the business goal. We then assess whether to customise existing systems or implement a full overhaul, often through phased rollouts to manage budget constraints and reduce risks.

How does Capgemini add value when working with large retailers?

We begin by understanding the retailer’s long-term goals and engage in strategic roadmap discussions. It’s not about competing with internal teams but collaborating to co-create value. These discussions may take time, but they are crucial for mutual success. We also learn from client innovations, incorporating their ground-level insights into our global best practices.

How do you blend advanced data analysis with retailer-specific sales histories in product forecasting?

We use a mix of retailer data and external inputs like weather, economic trends, and even fashion forecasts to improve accuracy. Our advanced forecasting tools combine these data streams with real-time insights, which are critical for businesses like fashion retailers, where every trend change can affect sales.

How do you ensure that massive amounts of data translate into actionable insights?

At Capgemini, we focus heavily on data engineering—cleaning, tagging, and correcting data before applying machine learning. This ensures that insights are accurate and usable, particularly when it comes to deriving trends and forecasts. A key part of this process is integrating various systems and creating real-time platforms that drive informed decision-making.

With the growing emphasis on data safety, how does Capgemini handle encryption in its LLMS and ensure data security?

Security is top priority. We follow a zero-trust model, ensuring all data handling complies with strict privacy standards. We conduct regular training on data protection, enforce endpoint security, and engage in constant penetration testing. Our approach to encryption is proactive, embedding it into our systems to ensure trust and security for our clients and their customers.

With the DPDP Act coming into effect, how should retailers communicate data safety more proactively to consumers?

As digital revenues increase, especially with Gen Z adoption, educating consumers about data privacy will be essential. Retailers must take responsibility for communicating how their data is handled securely. The focus must be on building trust through transparent policies, not just for payment data but also for logistics, delivery, and personalisation.

How is Capgemini’s retail and consumer products business growing, and what trends do you foresee in the next five years?

The retail sector is evolving rapidly, especially with Gen Z entering the market. Consumers are digitally native and expect AI-driven, personalised experiences. We see growth in two areas: application modernisation, as many retailers still rely on legacy systems, and data strategy, as businesses aim to leverage data for personalisation and operational efficiency.

Omnichannel is often discussed in retail. Is it just a buzzword, or is there real traction?

Omnichannel is very real. While physical stores still play a vital role, integrating them with digital experiences is key. It’s about providing a unified customer journey, whether online or offline, and using technologies like handheld devices and QR codes to make stores smarter and more connected with digital platforms.