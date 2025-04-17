Sexual wellness brand That Sassy Thing raises Rs 6 cr Led by IPV

The funds will be used to expand product offerings, strengthen content and brand positioning, and scale distribution across new channels

Bengaluru: That Sassy Thing, India’s first sexual wellness brand for women, has raised Rs 6 crore in its seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), a press release said on Thursday.

Entrepreneurs and investors such as Bala Sarda (Vahdam Teas), Saurabh Munjal (Lahori Zeera), Kirti Jangra (Animall Technologies), have also joined the cap table over the two rounds. The company also saw participation from Chandigarh Angels Network (CAN).

Founded in 2021, That Sassy Thing was founded in 2021 by Sachee Malhotra and Himanshu Bhalla, a husband-wife duo, who bring over 2 decades of combined experience across the sexual wellness, D2C, and creative consultancy sectors. Its range of products include full body massagers, aloe-based lubricants, and intimate washes.

“Sexual wellness needs a rebrand. For too long, women have been ignored or objectified in this space. We’re changing that narrative by focusing on women’s needs—vaginal wellness, PCOS, menopause—and giving them stigma-free access to products and education. With this fundraise, we’re doubling down on brand, team, and category-defining solutions,” said Sachee Malhotra, Co-founder.

The brand has grown 200% YoY and served over 50,000 customers across India. Products are available via their website and major quick-commerce platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart.

“As an investor, I believe women’s sexual wellness and education are among the most overlooked and underfunded areas in the consumer lifestyle space. That Sassy Thing is boldly flipping the script—not just with well-designed products, but also with inclusive, credible sex education that’s changing the way women engage with themselves. We’re proud to back their mission and help them scale this important movement,” said Vinay Bansal, Founder & CEO, Inflection Point Ventures.

The Indian sexual wellness market is projected to reach Rs 24,000 crore by 2030. While male-focused brands have long dominated, there is an increasing push for gender-inclusive, wellness-driven narratives, creating immense room for growth in women’s sexual wellness.

“The market is massive and deeply untapped. With rising global exposure and changing mindsets, we’re poised to create India’s largest sexual wellness brand for women. The response has been overwhelmingly positive, and this is just the beginning,” said Himanshu Bhalla, Co-founder.