Lab-grown diamond brand Aukera enters North India

Bengaluru: Lab-grown diamond jewellery brand Aukera has forayed into North India with the launch of two new stores in Gurugram and Noida, a press release said on Thursday.

The latest stores are strategically located at Good Earth Mall, Gurugram, and Wave One Mall, Noida, covering 1,500 sq. ft. and 2,000 sq. ft. respectively. The store offers a well curated collection of solitaire engagement rings, bridal sets, necklaces, earrings, as well as the brand’s signature line Echoes of Choice and its recently launched Akshaya Tritiya special Infinity Diamond collection.

“Expanding in North region is a key strategic priority for our brand. NCR is a vibrant community of trendsetters and home to a style forward audience that appreciates both tradition and innovation. With ambitious expansion plans, we aim to rapidly grow our network of stores in Delhi NCR, carving out a niche for ourselves in this dynamic market,” said Lisa Mukhedkar, Founder and CEO of Aukera

With this milestone, Aukera now has ten operational stores across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and the National Capital Region (NCR).