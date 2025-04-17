Godrej Consumer launches first vertical storage warehouse under Project Parivartan

The new warehouse will serve as the mother hub for key regional markets—Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh

Bengaluru: FMCG company Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (GCPL) has inaugurated its first vertical storage warehouse in Bhiwandi under Project Parivartan—a flagship initiative to reimagine warehousing and logistics with innovation, efficiency, and sustainability at its core.

Spread across 2.84 lakh sq. ft., the warehouse features over 3,200 pallet positions and a high-density G+6 vertical racking system, maximising storage efficiency while minimizing physical footprint. It serves as the mother hub for key regional markets—Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh.

“The launch of our first vertical storage warehouse is a transformative step in our journey toward building a smart, agile, and future-ready supply chain. In just 18 months under Project Parivartan, we have upgraded a majority of our key logistics hubs to Grade A facilities. This new warehouse in Maharashtra stands as a beacon of our commitment to operational excellence, digital integration, and sustainable growth—allowing us to serve our consumers with enhanced speed, safety, and care,” said Saurabh Jhawar, Head – Product Supply Organisation, India & SAARC at GCPL.

The new warehouse integrates advanced material handling capabilities such as angular docks, dock levellers, and automation designed to manage over 60,000 cases daily. GCPL has also embedded cutting-edge safety and monitoring technologies, including AI-ML powered warehouse monitoring, IR-based fire alarm systems, temperature and gas sensors, and a centralized Warehouse Control Centre.

In line with GCPL’s commitment to people safety and skill development, the facility introduces VR-based safety training modules, offering immersive learning for on-ground teams.

In March 2025, GCPL launched its first integrated greenfield plant in Tamil Nadu as the company’s first fully integrated plant under one roof, which will manufacture products from some of GCPL’s most popular brands, including Cinthol, Godrej No.1, Goodknight, Godrej aer, and Godrej Expert Hair Colour.