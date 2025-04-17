7 Homegrown Travel Gear Brands That Pack a Punch

These brands check all the boxes—from craftsmanship and aesthetics to eco-friendliness and practical functionality

Bengaluru: India’s travel landscape has flourished post-Covid fueled by a wave of ‘revenge travel’ as people eagerly make up for lost time, opting for experiences over material possessions.

The country recorded approximately 161.3 million domestic air passengers, marking a 6% increase compared to the previous year, as per a report by Directorate General of Civil Aviation. Meanwhile, over 30.23 million Indians traveled abroad in 2024, reflecting an 8.44% growth over 2023.

This surge is mirrored in the luggage, bags, and travel accessories industry, which is projected to generate revenues of approximately $15.92 Billion in 2025, according to data analytics platform Statista.

As Indian travellers become more discerning and Gen-Z enjoys greater spending power, there’s a shift toward luggage that blends functionality with style—moving from drab and monotonous to vibrant and eye-catching. This change has opened up opportunities for homegrown brands to innovate and meet the evolving demands of modern travellers.

These brands are not only prioritising craftsmanship and aesthetics but are also emphasising sustainability and smart features.

In this context, we spotlight seven Indian travel-gear brands that have distinguished themselves in the bustling travel market.

Mokobara

Mokobara is a Bengaluru-headquartered direct-to-consumer (D2C) luggage and travel accessories brand, founded in 2019 by Sangeet Agrawal and Navin Parwal.

Launched with a focus on cabin luggage, the company expanded its product line, including backpacks, briefcases, totes, slings, and wallets, as well as introduced features like built-in phone chargers and compression systems.

The online-first brand ventured into offline retail in May 2023 with the opening of its first store at Phoenix Marketcity in Bengaluru. Since then, it has expanded to over 31 outlets across more than 8 Indian cities and has taken its first step into international markets with a store launch in Dubai. In addition to its own website, the brand also sells through major e-commerce platforms including Flipkart, Myntra, Amazon, and Nykaa.

As of 2023, the company has achieved a profitable status with an annual run rate of Rs 180 crore and aims to reach Rs 1,000 crore in revenue within the next 4-5 years, as per media reports.

Fur Jaden

​Fur Jaden is a Mumbai-based luggage and travel gear brand founded in 2015 by Sahil Bansal and Karishma Bansal. Initially launched with an investment of Rs 30 lakh, the brand has been profitable since its inception.

Currently, Fur Jaden offers over 150 stock-keeping-units (SKUs), including trolley bags, backpacks, rucksacks, and duffel bags. It gained early recognition for introducing products like India’s first USB-charging backpack and anti-theft bags with RFID-blocking pockets.

The company recently raised Rs 9.5 crore in its first round of funding led by Gruhas Collective Consumer Fund, aiming to expand its product range, establish its own manufacturing facility, and foray into offline retail space.

With a current net revenue of Rs 60 crore, Fur Jaden aims to hit Rs 100 crore in the next 14 to 16 months. The brand has a customer base of over 1 million, with plans to double that by next year, said Sahil Bansal in a previous conversation.

Uppercase

Mumbai-based Uppercase was founded in 2021 by Sudip Ghose who brings more than two decades of experience in the industry. The D2C brand entered general trade in 2023 and opened its first physical stores in 2024 at Lulu Mall in Bengaluru and Phoenix Marketcity in Mumbai.

The company has more than 250 SKUs across categories including backpacks, trolley bags, duffel bags and shoulder bags.

As of now, the retailer operates 17 exclusive outlets and has built a strong general trade presence, with over 2,100 stores across 653 cities in India. Its products are available via its D2C website and e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra. The company also caters to more than 110 B2B clients.

By FY2027, Uppercase aims to scale up to 100 exclusive stores and double its general trade footprint, targeting 4,000 points of sale nationwide. Financially, the brand reported a turnover of Rs 100 crore in FY24 and has set its sights on reaching Rs 250 crore within the next two years, as per a previous interaction with the founder.

Nasher Miles

Mumbai-based Nasher Miles was established in 2017 by Shruti Kedia Daga, Lokesh Daga, and Abhishek Daga. The brand offers a wide range of vibrant travel gear, including hard and soft luggage, backpacks, and duffel bags.

Nasher Miles gained widespread recognition after securing an all-shark deal on Shark Tank India Season 3, earning unanimous support from all five judges. Originally an online-first brand, it ventured into offline retail in 2024 and quickly expanded to over 1,000 retail touchpoints across the country.

Beyond traditional retail, the brand is available on major e-commerce platforms such as Myntra, Amazon, and Flipkart, along with quick-commerce channels like Blinkit and Zepto. It has also entered modern retail through Broadway in Delhi—an experiential store led by Vivek Biyani, nephew of Kishore Biyani.

As part of its commitment to the Make in India initiative, Nasher Miles is setting up a manufacturing and warehousing facility in Gujarat, aiming for a production capacity of over 50,000 units per month.

Assembly

New Delhi-based luggage retailer Assembly was established in 2019 by avid travellers Aditya Khanna and Mohit Garg. The founders launched the venture with an initial investment of Rs 1.5 crore and two products—an overnighter and a laptop backpack.

The brand offers a range of travel essentials, including luggage, backpacks, duffel bags, fanny packs, and accessories, with 90% of its products manufactured in India. It places strong emphasis on minimalism and functionality, incorporating features such as noise-reducing wheels, stable trolleys for better grip, and smooth-glide zippers.

Marking its foray into offline retail, Assembly recently launched its first flagship store in New Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar and has plans to expand further with additional locations.

In terms of financial performance, the brand recorded an annual revenue of Rs 18.5 crore in FY2024 and its target was to achieve Rs 50 crore in FY2025, as per media reports.

VIP Industries

VIP Industries Ltd. was established in 1968 as Aristo Plast Pvt. Ltd. and became a public limited company in 1973. The company commenced manufacturing operations in 1971 with its first factory in Nashik.

The brand offers a portfolio of products, including hard and soft luggage, backpacks, handbags, and travel accessories, marketed under names such as VIP, Skybags, Carlton, Caprese, Aristocrat, and Alfa. Operating across 10 manufacturing units, its flagship brand VIP produces close to five million units annually and is the second-largest luggage brand globally.

As of March 2024, VIP Industries stands as India’s largest organised luggage manufacturer, with a presence in over 45 countries and a robust network of more than 13,000 points of sale across 1,300 cities nationwide.

According to its annual report for FY2024, the company posted a revenue of Rs 2,245 crore with a net profit of Rs 543 million.

Safari Industries

Safari Industries India Ltd., was founded in Mumbai in 1974 as a partnership firm producing plastic-moulded luggage. The company transitioned to a private limited company in 1980 and became publicly listed in 1986.

In 2011, the brand underwent a leadership change when Sudhir Mohanlal Jatia took over and assumed the role of Chairman & Managing Director.

Today, Safari stands as the third-largest luggage brand in India, offering a range of products under multiple labels such as Safari, Genius, Genie, and Magnum, with a strong presence across retail stores, e-commerce platforms, and institutional sales channels nationwide.

According to media reports, Safari Industries recorded Rs 1,550.4 crore in net sales revenue for the fiscal year ending March 2024, reflecting a 27.9% year-on-year growth. The company continues to work toward its vision of becoming the largest travel gear brand in India.