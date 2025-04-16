Nothing Before Coffee raises $2.3 mn in Pre-Series A to accelerate expansion

With the capital infusion, the brand aims to establish over 150 stores across India by FY 2026, with a strong focus on emerging tier-II and tier-III markets

Bengaluru: QSR coffee chain Nothing Before Coffee (NBC), has raised $2.3 million in a Pre-Series A funding round, led by Prath Ventures with participation from SYL Investments, according to a press release on Wednesday.

The freshly infused capital will be used to drive NBC’s expansion and innovation plans. The brand aims to establish over 150 stores across India by FY 2026, with a strong focus on emerging tier-II and tier-III markets.

Founded in 2017 in Jaipur by Ankesh Jain, Anand Jain, Akshay Kedia, and Shubham Bhandari, NBC has rapidly evolved from a small, cozy café into a national brand with a footprint of 85 outlets across India.

“This funding milestone is a strong validation of our vision and operating model. The capital will help us deepen our presence, invest in technology and talent, and unlock the next phase of growth as we work towards becoming India’s most loved and accessible coffee chain, said Ankesh Jain, Co-founder of NBC.

It also plans to strengthen its digital platforms to enhance customer experience and loyalty. Additionally, investments will be made in optimising the supply chain and acquiring talent to ensure scalability and consistency across locations. The company will also experiment with new store formats, including compact kiosks and premium high-street cafes in smaller cities.

“As a fund, we’ve long believed in the growing demand for coffee and vibrant café experiences across India — not just in metros, but well beyond Tier-1 cities. In all our research, NBC consistently stood out for the vibrance in their cafés, the affordability of their pricing, and the quality of their offerings,” said Piyush Goenka, founder of Prath Ventures.