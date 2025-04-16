Jewelbox secures $3.2 mn in Pre-Series A round led by V3 Ventures

The new capital will help the brand to set up offline stores, amplify its brand presence, and welcome talent to its growing family

Bengaluru: Lab-grown diamond jewellery brand Jewelbox has secured $3.2 million in its pre-series A funding round. Leading the investment is V3 Ventures, a press release said on Wednesday.

Other co-investors joining the round included Atrium Angels, Dexter Ventures, Infinyte Club, Samarthya Capital, amongst others. Existing investor JIIF also participated in the round. Jewelbox was exclusively advised by Dexter Capital Advisors on this transaction.

This new capital will help the brand to set up franchise and company owned stores, amplify its brand presence, and welcome exceptional talent to its growing family.

“The lab-grown diamond industry is witnessing an inflection point, shifting from niche to mainstream as consumers embrace sustainable luxury,” said Vidita Kochar Jain, Co-Founder, Jewelbox. “With this latest funding milestone, we are poised to accelerate our expansion, strengthen our market presence, and continue shaping India’s leadership in the global lab-grown diamond space.”

In twelve months, Jewelbox has quadrupled its monthly revenue rate while transforming from a modest presence of three retail establishments into a network of eight strategically positioned luxury boutiques. The brand is now present in six major cities – Delhi, Gurgaon, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata and Guwahati.

“What impressed us most about Jewelbox is the team’s ability to execute flawlessly across online and offline channels, even outside their home markets. They’re building a brand with purpose, scale, and serious momentum — and we’re proud to back them,” said Arjun Vaidya, Co founder and Managing Partner, V3 Ventures.

Founded in May 2022 by siblings Vidita Kochar Jain and Nipun Kochar, Jewelbox blends craftsmanship, sustainability, and accessibility.With a growing retail presence and a robust e-commerce platform, the brand is expanding rapidly across India.