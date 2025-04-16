India’s gems, jewellery exports dip by 11.72% at $28.5 bn in FY25: GJEPC

The overall gems and jewellery exports stood at $32.2 billion in 2023-24

Mumbai: India’s overall gems and jewellery exports declined by 11.72 per cent to USD 28.5 billion (around Rs 2.41 lakh crore) in 2024-25 compared to the previous financial year on continued geopolitical tensions, according to the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

The overall gems and jewellery exports stood at $32.2 billion (Rs 2.67 lakh crore) in 2023-24, according to GJEPC data.

However, in March, the exports improved slightly, witnessing a growth of 1.02 per cent at USD 2,582.97 million (Rs 22,340.89 crore), compared to USD 2,556.97 million (Rs 21,228.71 crore) in the same month of the previous year, it added.

“The decline in gems and jewellery exports is mainly due to the continuous dip in demand in China as well as the US, India’s key export markets, due to the ongoing geopolitical tensions. Also, the correction in rough diamond prices by 10-15 per cent impacted the value, causing the overall decline in exports,” GJEPC Chairman Kirit Bhansali told PTI.

The overall exports of Cut and Polished diamonds (CPD) dipped by 16.75 per cent at $13,292.0 million (Rs 1.12 lakh crore) compared to USD 15,967.02 million (Rs 1.32 lakh crore) for the same period of the previous year.

The export of polished lab-grown diamonds for the period of April 2024- March 2025 declined by 9.64 per cent at $1,267.26 million (Rs 10,716.13 crore), against $1,402.44 million (Rs 11,612.36 crore) in the previous year.

Total gold jewellery exports during FY25 showed a decline of 0.11 per cent at USD 11,215.46 million (Rs 94,937.78 crore) against $11,227.72 million (Rs 93,066.82 crore) in FY24.

Silver jewellery exports in FY25 dipped by 40.58 per cent at USD 961.79 million (Rs 8,115.32 crore), compared with $1,618.63 million (Rs 13,424.4 crore) in the previous year.

However, exports of platinum jewellery in FY25 witnessed a growth of 11.79 per cent at $182.75 million (Rs 1,547.3 crore) against $163.48 million (Rs 1,354.41 crore) for the previous year.

Meanwhile, the coloured gemstone exports showed a decline of 8.01 per cent during FY25 at USD 440.38 million (Rs 3,729.93 crore), compared to USD 478.71 million (Rs 3,961.98 crore) in the previous year.