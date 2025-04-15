Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Beauty & WellnessLatest News

SEVA Home expands from home fragrance to personal care

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
37
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Designed to meet the needs of modern, conscious consumers, the range also caters to luxury hotels, spas, and wellness retreats

Bengaluru: Luxury home décor and fragrance brand Seva Home has forayed into the personal care category with a curated collection for hair, hand, and body care, accordong to a company press release.

The sulphate-free, paraben-free range features hair shampoo, conditioner, hand wash, hand ream, shower gel and body scrub.

“This launch is more than just entering a new category—it’s a reaffirmation of who we are,” said Arushi Agrawal, Founder & Director of Seva Home. “With our personal care range, we’re helping people build rituals of self-care that are clean, inclusive, and deeply luxurious—while also turning those rituals into tangible change for someone else.”

Designed to meet the needs of modern, conscious consumers, the range also caters to luxury hotels, spas, and wellness retreats. Available in 500ml/g variants, the collection will soon expand to include travel-friendly kits and gifting options.

These products are now available at Oberoi Mall (Mumbai), Quest Mall (Kolkata), and Broadway Link (Delhi), as well as online at Sevahome.in

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleIndiaretailing Bureau -

Shein-Reliance partnership under review amid China-US trade pressures

The reassessment comes amid rising US-China trade tensions, prompting China to tighten control over domestic manufacturing and discourage overseas...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2025 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.