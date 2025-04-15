SEVA Home expands from home fragrance to personal care

Designed to meet the needs of modern, conscious consumers, the range also caters to luxury hotels, spas, and wellness retreats

Bengaluru: Luxury home décor and fragrance brand Seva Home has forayed into the personal care category with a curated collection for hair, hand, and body care, accordong to a company press release.

The sulphate-free, paraben-free range features hair shampoo, conditioner, hand wash, hand ream, shower gel and body scrub.

“This launch is more than just entering a new category—it’s a reaffirmation of who we are,” said Arushi Agrawal, Founder & Director of Seva Home. “With our personal care range, we’re helping people build rituals of self-care that are clean, inclusive, and deeply luxurious—while also turning those rituals into tangible change for someone else.”

Designed to meet the needs of modern, conscious consumers, the range also caters to luxury hotels, spas, and wellness retreats. Available in 500ml/g variants, the collection will soon expand to include travel-friendly kits and gifting options.

These products are now available at Oberoi Mall (Mumbai), Quest Mall (Kolkata), and Broadway Link (Delhi), as well as online at Sevahome.in