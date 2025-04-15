QSR chain Fat Tiger to open 500 stores in 3 years

Currently present in 80 cities, the brand is set to expand its footprint across 200 cities in India

Bengaluru: Homegrown QSR chain Fat Tiger has announced a three-year expansion plan, aiming to open 500 offline outlets through a mix of company-owned and franchise-operated stores.

As part of this expansion, Fat Tiger will be leasing 500 outlets, each spanning approximately 300-500 sq. ft., totalling over 150,000 sq. ft. of premium retail space. The brand will also be creating over 1,750 job opportunities across various roles.

“We are focused on growing Fat Tiger’s presence across 200 cities, making our offerings accessible to more customers while generating employment opportunities at scale,” said Sahaj Chopra and Sahil Arya, Founders and Directors of Fat Tiger.

Founded in 2019, Fat Tiger offers a Pan Asian culinary experience with a diverse menu that features a range of momos, burgers, and beverages.