Marico’s Plix ropes Shraddha Kapoor as brand ambassador

Kapoor will feature as the face of Plix’s latest campaigns: ‘Plix Lagao Baal Badhao’ and ‘Har Din Karo Glow Andar Se’

Bengaluru: Plix, a subsidiary of FMCG powerhouse Marico and one of India’s largest plant-based nutrition and personal care D2C brands, has onboarded Bollywood icon Shraddha Kapoor as its new brand ambassador to champion its haircare and nutrition ranges, a press release said on Tuesday.

“Welcoming Kapoor to the Plix family is a major milestone for us. Her effortless charm and commitment to clean, plant-based haircare & skincare perfectly align with our brand values,” said Plix co-founders Rishubh Satiya and Akash Zaveri.

Kapoor will be seen as the face of Plix’s two new campaigns: ‘Plix Lagao Baal Badhao’ and ‘Har Din Karo Glow Andar Se’.

“I love Plix’s plant-powered approach and I am amazed by how well-researched and effective the products are. The products are so easy to use, even when I’m traveling—it’s such a simple way to take care of my skin and hair. Partnering with Plix is about empowering everyone to embrace their inner beauty with products that truly work,” said Kapoor.