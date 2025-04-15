D2C wellness brand The Good Bug eyes channel, category expansion

The company plans to broaden its reach through channel and category expansion by exploring new distribution avenues and launching products in additional health segments

Founded in 2022 by Keshav Biyani and Prabhu Karthikeyan, The Good Bug is a direct-to-consumer (D2C) wellness brand dedicated to improving gut health. The company’s mission is to offer science-backed probiotic solutions that address common digestive issues and promote overall wellness.

Its product line includes innovative offerings like oro-soluble powders designed for both adults and children, aiming to enhance core health, gut balance, and daily well-being.​These products are formulated with clinically researched probiotic strains and are designed to be both effective and accessible.​

In 2023, The Good Bug secured $3.5 million in a Series A funding round led by Fireside Ventures, with participation from Think9 Consumer Technologies and Sharrp Ventures, the family office of Marico Group Chairman Harsh Mariwala. This investment is being utilised to expand their product portfolio, enhance marketing efforts, and scale operations to meet growing demand .​

A notable milestone for The Good Bug was its collaboration with HRX, the fitness brand co-owned by Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, to launch the “Metabolically Lean Supercharged Edition.” This patent-pending probiotic formula is designed to support sustainable weight management and improve gut health, making advanced scientific solutions more accessible to a broader audience.

Looking ahead, the company plans to broaden its reach through channel and category expansion by exploring new distribution avenues and launching products in additional health segments. A key focus area is driving CM3 positivity by improving customer acquisition, retention, and overall satisfaction.

“Our mission is to make gut health understandable and accessible for everyone, empowering individuals to take charge of their wellness journey,” says it founders.

The brand also aims to accelerate innovation through new product development, particularly by introducing advanced probiotic formulations and wellness supplements. Additionally, The Good Bug is committed to enhancing top-of-funnel awareness by investing in targeted marketing campaigns and educational initiatives to strengthen brand visibility and consumer engagement.