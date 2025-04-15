Ananya Birla forays into beauty space with launch of LOVETC

To amplify its market entry, Birla Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd. has signed Indian actress Janhvi Kapoor as LOVETC’s exclusive brand ambassador

Bengaluru: Ananya Birla, daughter of billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla, has ventured into the beauty industry with the launch of colour cosmetics brand LOVETC, according to a company press release on Tuesday.

The brand is designed to redefine the beauty landscape with quality homegrown brands that address the market-gap for high-performance, premium colour cosmetics in India.

This strategic expansion follows Birla Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd. (BCPL)’s launch of Contraband, earlier this year. The company’s foray into colour cosmetics is part of its long-term vision to build a dynamic beauty portfolio, leveraging deep consumer insights and expertise in delivering product excellence.

“The launch of LOVETC reiterates our constant belief that price is not what defines luxury, the quality of the product does. Better quality at a better cost, LOVETC offers a fresh new take on beauty, by offering world-class, high-performance colour cosmetics where luxury comes as a promise of a better future,” said Ananya Birla, Founder and Chairperson, BCPL.

“With a strategic and consumer-first approach, we are poised to capture a 5-8% share of India’s rapidly expanding cosmetics market, leveraging our expertise to drive meaningful impact and long-term growth,” she further added.

The launch portfolio includes advanced lipsticks, long-wear eyeliners, and volumising mascaras.

To amplify its market entry, BCPL has signed Indian actress Janhvi Kapoor as LOVETC’s exclusive brand ambassador.

LOVETC is set to launch on its direct-to-consumer (D2C) website (lovetc.com), as well as on Nykaa’s online platform. This will be followed by a phased retail rollout across 200 stores in India’s top 20 cities.

India’s beauty market, valued at $629.42 million in FY 2024, is projected to more than double to $ 1,305.69 million by FY2032, reinforcing the immense potential for fresh homegrown brands to thrive.