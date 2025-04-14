Reliance Consumer’s Campa ropes in Ram Charan as brand ambassador

With this partnership, the brand is launching a new marketing campaign ‘Campa Wali Zidd’, which will make its debut during the IPL season

New Delhi: Campa, the beverage brand owned by Reliance, on Friday said it has roped in actor Ram Charan as its new Brand Ambassador.

With this partnership, the brand is launching a new marketing campaign ‘Campa Wali Zidd’, which will make its debut during the IPL season, reaching millions of viewers across television, connected TV, and mobile platforms.

“With a high-impact rollout, the campaign will amplify the message of perseverance and determination to a wide audience, inspiring viewers to pursue their goals with unshakable resolve,” it said.

Campa is owned by Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, the FMCG arm of Reliance Group.