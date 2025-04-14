Libas opens latest flagship store in Hyderabad

Located at Sarath City Capital Mall, the new store houses a comprehensive selection of Libas’ offerings—from daily wear to occasion wear

Bengaluru: Delhi-based omnichannel ethnic wear brand Libas has launched its latest flagship store in Hyderabad, located at Sarath City Capital Mall, Kondapur, a press release said on Monday.

Spanning over 4,000 sq. ft., this new store houses a comprehensive selection of Libas’ offerings—from daily wear to occasion wear, with special attention to detail in fabric, design, and fit.

For the first time, Libas launched Libas Circle—an experience where live musical concerts meet store openings. The debut edition in Hyderabad drew over 1,000 attendees.

“Southern India is a critical market for Libas, and Hyderabad has always been on our radar as a high-potential city. Sarath City Mall, with its cosmopolitan crowd and strategic location, offers the perfect launchpad for us to deepen our regional presence,” said Sidhant Keshwani, Founder & CEO of Libas.

Started in the year 1985, Libas offers ethnic wear with a focus on both quality and affordability, Libas caters to women of all ages, providing the perfect blend of contemporary style and traditional elegance.