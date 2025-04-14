Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Libas opens latest flagship store in Hyderabad

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
31
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Located at Sarath City Capital Mall, the new store houses a comprehensive selection of Libas’ offerings—from daily wear to occasion wear

Bengaluru: Delhi-based omnichannel ethnic wear brand Libas has launched its latest flagship store in Hyderabad, located at Sarath City Capital Mall, Kondapur, a press release said on Monday.

Spanning over 4,000 sq. ft., this new store houses a comprehensive selection of Libas’ offerings—from daily wear to occasion wear, with special attention to detail in fabric, design, and fit.

For the first time, Libas launched Libas Circle—an experience where live musical concerts meet store openings. The debut edition in Hyderabad drew over 1,000 attendees.

“Southern India is a critical market for Libas, and Hyderabad has always been on our radar as a high-potential city. Sarath City Mall, with its cosmopolitan crowd and strategic location, offers the perfect launchpad for us to deepen our regional presence,” said Sidhant Keshwani, Founder & CEO of Libas.

Started in the year 1985, Libas offers ethnic wear with a focus on both quality and affordability, Libas caters to women of all ages, providing the perfect blend of contemporary style and traditional elegance.

Latest News
E-CommerceIndiaretailing Bureau -

Bigbasket partners with RCB as official quick commerce partner for IPL 2025

To kick off the association, Bigbasket has launched a hyperlocal digital campaign film featuring RCB captain Virat Kohli and...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2025 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.