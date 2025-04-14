Le Creuset celebrates 100 years of culinary excellence & inspiring traditions

Established in 1925, the French brand has grown from a small foundry into an internationally recognised name in premium kitchenware

New Delhi: French cookware brand Le Creuset is marking its 100th anniversary this year with a series of global initiatives and a commemorative product launch, the company said in a press release.

Established in 1925 in Fresnoy-le-Grand, France, the brand has grown from a small foundry into an internationally recognised name in premium kitchenware.

Hewn from cast-iron and crafted by skilled artisans, Le Creuset has become a celebrated culinary heirloom—nurturing deep personal connections through the shared joy of food— meal after meal, year after year, generation after generation.

To celebrate the milestone, Le Creuset has launched a new limited-edition colourful cookware called Flamme Dorée—a modern take on its original flame shade. The new release features a golden shimmer created using light-reflecting minerals and an innovative enamel coating.

As part of its centenary campaign, Le Creuset is also launching several global initiatives. These include a short film featuring chefs, tastemakers, and customers reflecting on their personal experiences with the brand, and a series of culinary events taking place in cities around the world to celebrate diverse food cultures and the shared joy of mealtime.

Le Creuset will honour its 100th anniversary in collaboration with Assouline Publishing through the launch of Le Creuset: A Century of Colourful Cookware. Featuring a never-before-seen collection of photographs, this special-edition coffee table book highlights Le Creuset’s rich heritage, craftsmanship, and artistry.

Paul van Zuydam, Owner and Chairman of Le Creuset, said the anniversary is an opportunity to “honour our heritage and reaffirm our commitment to innovation and culinary inspiration.”

Le Creuset’s product portfolio now includes over 200 colours and more than 1,000 product shapes, spanning a variety of materials and finishes.

In India, its products are available across various online platforms and offline locations. These include retail stores at Select Citywalk and Ambience Mall in Delhi NCR, Phoenix Palladium in Mumbai, and Palladium Mall in Chennai. The brand also operates shop-in-shop formats at Homestop in Bengaluru, Shoppers Stop in Chandigarh, and select gourmet food retailers. For online shoppers, Le Creuset is accessible through Tata CLiQ Luxury, Amazon, Ajio LUXE, and Nykaa.

To learn more about Le Creuset visit www.lecreuset.in or follow on Facebook & Instagram: @LeCreusetInd